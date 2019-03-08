Weather News

It’s snowing in Tacoma this morning, but forecasters say we’ll get sunny skies by Sunday

By Adam Lynn

March 08, 2019 10:27 AM

Snowfall in Tacoma on March 8, 2019

Snowfall in Tacoma on March 8, 2019

Snow was falling again in the Tacoma area on Friday. Forecasts call for the current system to pass through by Sunday.

Another blast of winter weather hit Tacoma and Pierce County on Friday morning, but forecasters are calling for sun and warmer temperatures by Sunday.

Many folks across the county woke up to temperatures near freezing or below and snow in the air.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said those snow showers should change over to rain by midday. High temperatures should reach the mid-40s.

Saturday brings decreasing clouds with a chance of sunshine in the late afternoon with highs in the upper-40s.

Then Sunday arrives with a forecast of sunny skies and a high of 50.

Adam Lynn

Adam Lynn is a local news editor and writes the popular Traffic Q&A column for The News Tribune. He has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, most of it in Washington state.

