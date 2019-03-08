It’s snowing in Tacoma this morning, but forecasters say we’ll get sunny skies by Sunday

Another blast of winter weather hit Tacoma and Pierce County on Friday morning, but forecasters are calling for sun and warmer temperatures by Sunday.
Many folks across the county woke up to temperatures near freezing or below and snow in the air.
The National Weather Service in Seattle said those snow showers should change over to rain by midday. High temperatures should reach the mid-40s.
Saturday brings decreasing clouds with a chance of sunshine in the late afternoon with highs in the upper-40s.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Then Sunday arrives with a forecast of sunny skies and a high of 50.
Comments