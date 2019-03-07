New snow brings seasonal total to 21 inches in Tacoma-Seattle area, and it’s not over

Nearly an inch of fresh snow fell in parts of the Tacoma-Seattle area by Thursday morning, and off-and-on flurries are possible through the end of the week.
A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Pierce, King and Snohomish counties through noon.
Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Cascade foothills, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the snowfall made for slippery roads during the Thursday morning commute, it didn’t seem to snarl traffic more than usual.
Another 0.08 inches fell at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, bringing the season snowfall to 21 inches.
By noon, all precipitation is expected to move out.
“ Another cool March day in store with highs only in the lower 40s,” Weather Service forecasters said.
Mountain passes could receive 6 inches by Thursday night.
There’s a chance of snow showers Thursday and Friday but the weekend looks mostly dry and clear.
By Monday, another storm moves through and a slight chance of snow returns.
