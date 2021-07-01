Seven people confirmed dead in Pierce County from record heat wave. Toll could rise

Records heat proved deadly in Pierce County over the weekend, county officials said. AP

The death toll from the weekend’s unprecedented heat wave is starting to come into focus, as Pierce County announced the first deaths officially tied to the heat.

Libby Catalinich, director of communications for the county, told The News Tribune via email on Thursday that seven heat-related deaths had been confirmed so far.

“There are others under investigation,” she added.

The state Department of Health said since June 25, there have been 1,648 emergency department visits reported by hospitals for suspected heat-related illness in the state, with 358 of those leading to inpatient admission.

According to DOH in a statement: “The highest volume of emergency department visits for suspected heat-related illness occurred June 28 (Monday) with 696 ED visits.”

The department noted that “72% of ED visits for suspected heat-related illness occurred between 2 p.m. and midnight.”

By age, “93% of patients seen for suspected heat-related illness were 18 years of age and older,” it noted, and that “40% of patients seen for suspected heat-related illness were 65 years and older.”

Top diagnoses include heat exhaustion, dehydration, effect of heat and light, dizziness/giddiness and syncope and collapse, according to the department.

The state also recorded 35 drowning/submersion events since June 25, along with another potential one still under investigation.

New totals from state DOH could come later Thursday.

Pierce County on Wednesday said the medical examiner was investigating a “small number” of deaths that may be heat related.

King County has reported at least 13 dead from the heat wave so far. Authorities fear the death toll for the Northwest could climb into the hundreds.