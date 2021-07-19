Final three victims of June heat wave identified in Pierce County

A heat wave at the end of June left 23 Pierce County residents dead. AP

The remaining three IDs were released Monday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office of victims claimed by the late June heat wave.

The county saw 23 deaths as a result of the heat wave that started June 26 and sent temperatures soaring past 100 degrees multiple days.

The latest IDs and death location for cases confirmed:

▪ Alan L. Brecher, age 65, Lakewood.

▪ Jeffrey Fred Whittier, 61, Puyallup.

▪ Jason Nixon, 47, no fixed address.

Last week, the Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the 20 other heat-releated death victims.