What to do (and not do) to keep your pets cool and safe during the hot weather

As temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s this weekend across Western Washington, don’t forget that your furry friends also will be feeling the heat.

When it comes to keeping your pets cool and safe, there are things to do and things not to do, said Julie Busik, adoption services lead for the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society.

First, making sure your pets have access to shade and water to stay hydrated is important, just like it is for people, Busik said.

If you’re planning to go out, make sure you bring a tumbler or thermos with cool water for your pets.

Also keep tabs on the pavement, so as not to burn or damage your pet’s paws.

“Our ‘go-to’ (rule) here is if you can put your hand on the pavement for seven full seconds without needing to remove your hand, it’s okay to go,” Busik said.

Busik also encouraged people to try to get those walks or outdoors activities done in the morning when it’s cooler out.

Oftentimes in such nice weather, people want to go outside, Busik said, but sometimes that can cause problems for pets.

“I think it’s important when planning those adventures to think about leaving your pets at home” to make them more comfortable, Busik said.

Don’t leave your pets in a hot vehicle, even with a window cracked.

“80 degrees can quickly climb to 120” inside a vehicle, Busik said.

Tanja Oliver is the owner of Tacoma’s Best Pet Grooming, which has been around for 26 years. She said she often sees people bringing in their pets for a haircut in an effort to try to keep them cool.

“People sometimes think that shaving them helps,” she said. “It depends on the breed of the dog or the weight of the dog — it depends on a lot of things.”

Older dogs, or dogs with lots of fur, could benefit from a shave, Oliver said. But many dogs have “double coats” of fur that actually protect them from the heat. In the summer, dogs shed their undercoats of fur, leaving a layer for insulation and protection against sunburns.

As for cats, Oliver said that she doesn’t see as many cat owners asking for a shave to cool them off — mostly their trims are because of matted fur or allergies. However, cats are pretty good at finding shady places to cool off.

Still, Oliver suggests asking a groomer or veterinarian about what is most beneficial for your pet.

Busik also encourages pet owners to “know the signs” so they can respond if their pet is overheating. Those signs can include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, staggered gait, vomiting and/or a red tongue.

Contact your vet right away if your pet exhibits those symptoms — better safe than sorry, Busik said.