See haze from wildfires when you’re out and about? Here’s when the smoke will clear

Aiden Lynn and his dog Kiki stop to take in valleys choked with wildfire smoke Aug. 1 while hiking the Rainier View Trail off state Route 410 east of Greenwater. adam.lynn@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma is in for hazy skies until Wednesday as Western wildfires continue, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Wildfires from Northern California, Oregon and Eastern Washington are pushing smoke into the Pacific Northwest, but surface air quality should generally remain good across Western Washington. NWS meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said this is because of surface winds off the ocean, which are generally cleaner air.

The state Department of Ecology has the Air Quality Index at 35, or “good,” at Tacoma’s Alexander Avenue and South 36th Street as of Monday. DeFlitch said there could be a brief period later Monday where air quality dips toward moderate, but it’s overall expected to remain good.

The air quality and haze might be more noticeable for those hiking or near the mountains, DeFlitch said, but the lowlands of the Puget Sound do not pose much of an issue.

“We don’t really expect much of the surface impact, but it will be noticeable as you kind of, you know, look out and you see the haze in the sky,” DeFlitch said. “That will probably be the main impact of this kind of haze.”

DeFlitch said winds will turn more westerly Thursday, bringing in some more clean air and alleviating smoke at higher altitudes. After mostly dry conditions as of late, Thursday might offer relief going into Friday night.

There is a 30% chance of rain Thursday and rain is likely on Friday, according to NWS’ 7-day forecast.