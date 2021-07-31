When on Earth will Tacoma see the sweet gift of rain? It may be sooner than you think

phaley@thenewstribune.com

As Tacoma faces down a day where temperatures are forecast to reach potential highs of 80 degrees, one question hangs on everyone’s mind: when will we be given the sweet gift of rain?

It may come sooner than you think.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), today’s forecast shows a high of 79 degrees throughout the day. However, this evening forecasts a drop in temperatures to a cool 65 degrees.

The forecast also predicts a slightly cloudy evening with a small chance, 20 percent, of rain. If the rain does come you likely won’t see it, unless you’re a night owl, as it is predicted to potentially roll in between 2 and 3 a.m.

The NWS doesn’t forecast a chance of rain after that until late Wednesday evening into Thursday.

A slightly different outlook comes from Weather.com, which forecasts a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day and even a possible “stray shower or thunderstorm” later this evening.

While the weekend won’t reach the dangerously high temperatures of the prior heat wave, the county has still opened a cooling center for those in need.

The Lighthouse Activity Center at 5016 A St. in Tacoma will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today for those in need of cooling off. Masks will be required and all who enter must follow designated COVID-19 safety protocols at the center.