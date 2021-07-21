Weather News
Another Pierce County resident’s death has been attributed to the June heat wave
One person was added to Pierce County’s death toll from late June’s extreme heat wave.
Tara Louise Freedom, age 47, Puyallup, was listed as the county’s 24th victim who died of heat-related causes, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.
Earlier this week, the last three IDs of the original 23 who died in the heat wave were released. Last week, the names of 20 victims were released.
