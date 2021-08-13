Here’s how hot it’s expected to get Friday in Tacoma, Pierce County

On a sweltering Thursday afternoon, Case navigator Traci Abbott of the nonprofit The RISE Center hands out free bottles of water to people currently experiencing homelessness in an encampment underneath Highway 509 at the intersection of Puyallup Avenue and Dock Street in Tacoma. RISE, which stands for Restoring and Igniting Self-Empowerment in Community, regularly distributes food and water to those in need and have stepped up their effort during the heat wave. “We worry about them overheating and their general well-being,” said Abbott. She says they try to encourage the homeless to visit their cooling center during oppressively hot days but fear of having their possessions stolen makes them reluctant to leave the site. Photo taken on August, 12, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

The heatwave blanketing the Northwest this week is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures Friday to Tacoma and the Seattle metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the heat is expected Friday with high temperatures predicted to fall between 92 and 98 degrees. At night, temperatures are predicted to cool below dangerous levels.

On Friday, heat in Tacoma and a large swath of northwest Pierce County was forecast to put much of the population in those areas at high risk. People who are heat sensitive or don’t have access to effective cooling such as air conditioning are especially at risk. Much of west and southwest Pierce County were predicted to have a moderate or low heat risk level.

The county and City of Tacoma are preparing for the hot conditions by opening several cooling centers.

Night time temperatures Friday are forecast between 59 and 65 degrees.

The sweltering heat continues Saturday with high temperatures expected to be between 80 and 93 degrees. The heat risk in Tacoma and most of western Pierce County was predicted to be moderate for people sensitive to heat.

Saturday night, temperatures are predicted between 58 and 63 degrees.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, people without air conditioning can expect living spaces to be uncomfortable during the day, the NWS said. The heat will cause dangerous conditions for people and pets left outdoors or in hot vehicles.