When will the heat in Tacoma end? Here’s what weekend forecasts say

Weather predictions for Tacoma and Pierce County point to a sweaty start to the weekend with hot temperatures expected to stay through Saturday.

National Weather Service forecaster Kirby Cook said Tacoma won’t see significantly cooler temperatures until Sunday. Even then, he said temperatures will be in the 80s in most areas.

“Our normal high temperatures this time of year is in the upper 70s,” Cook said. “So we’re not going to get back down to that until Monday.”

A transition to cooler air coming off the Pacific Ocean will bring some relief from the heat Saturday, but Cook said coastal areas will see the greatest effects. On Saturday in Tacoma, the high temperature was forecast near 88 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday in Tacoma and surrounding areas.

The westerly wind will begin to strengthen Sunday, Cook said. That will bring cooler temperatures and cleaner air throughout the day and into Monday.

The high temperature Monday will be near 75 degrees. According to the service’s website, there’s a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m.