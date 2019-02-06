‘Snow should be everywhere:’ Weekend could bring another 3 to 6 inches in the lowlands

Snow this weekend almost seems a sure thing.
Forecasters seem increasingly confident that a storm moving south from Canada will hit Western Washington Friday, dropping anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in the Tacoma-Seattle area.
“Past Friday night, snow should be everywhere,” according to the National Weather Service. “Snow should continue throughout the day Saturday.”
Snow flurries may stretch into Sunday morning, though most of the day is expected to be dry and cold.
It remained frigid Wednesday, with roads again icing overnight and several Pierce County school districts getting a late start.
Tacoma was a cool 23 degrees, Lakewood was at 16, University Place was 19, Crystal Mountain was 4 and the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park registered at 7 degrees. (Check your city’s morning low here).
“This is one cold wave that is not going away, with the entire week being far cooler than normal,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.
