Five foolish takeaways from the 2018 elections

This week’s Five Spot: 5 lessons we hope and pray Washington politicos and voters don’t take away from the 2018 elections.
1. Republicans can’t recruit competitive challengers for U.S. Senate. So let’s just save money, time and hassle by crowning Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray monarchs for life.
2. The decisive defeat of Initiative 1631 means our people don’t buy the climate change hype (“carbon, shmarbon!”) and we can go on with business as usual.
3. Political influence peddlers should spend even more on attack ads. That’s the only logical conclusion after state Senate candidates Emily Randall and Marty McClendon were smeared by more than $1.5 million in independent expenditures, and yet their race is too close to call.
4. Bethel students need to stop whining about crummy schools, forget what they were taught about majority rule and accept that 40 percent of voters are in charge.
5. Yippee! Pierce County voter turnout topped 65 percent! So what if we’re in the bottom 10 Washington counties. So what if we’re nine percentage points below King County. That’s good enough for us.
