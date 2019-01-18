Five takeaways from the Bezos breakup

Five quick takes on the end of the marriage of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie.
1. The Puget Sound power couple just celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. Next comes the gold-diamond-ruby-platinum-plutonium divorce.
2. A 50-50 split of a $137 billion fortune means JB will forfeit the title of world’s richest man. Bill Gates reportedly seen giving high fives and fist bumps.
3. Her first clue should have been the constant pillow talk about his need for a “second headquarters.”
4. Tender quote from couple’s prepared statement – “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again” –sure to be a hit on Hallmark Valentine’s Day cards this year.
5. Rumor has it that divorce papers were handled in record time, courtesy of an Amazon Prime process-server prototype drone.
