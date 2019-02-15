Opinion

Five things that Snowmageddon 2019 taught us

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

February 15, 2019 12:01 PM

Need these guns for a snowball fight? Principal Kevin Ikeda starred in a snow day video filmed at a lonely Stadium High School.
Need these guns for a snowball fight? Principal Kevin Ikeda starred in a snow day video filmed at a lonely Stadium High School. Courtesy Tacoma Public Schools
Need these guns for a snowball fight? Principal Kevin Ikeda starred in a snow day video filmed at a lonely Stadium High School. Courtesy Tacoma Public Schools

Five lessons from the great Puget Sound snowpocalypse of 2019.



1. It doesn’t matter how much time you spend at the gym. No workout can prepare you for four days of snow shoveling.

2. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” isn’t a Postal Service rule so much as a very loose guideline.

3. A snowball fight with hundreds of combatants at Wright Park is a unique way to reenact the Battle of Gettysburg.

4. Who cares that Justin “Bringin’ Sexy Back” Timberlake canceled his T-Dome show due to blizzard conditions? Tacoma’s sexy never went away.

5. Next time teachers have labor unrest, please don’t schedule a strike the same year as a snowmageddon. Kids have missed too many days already, and principals go stir crazy inside empty schools.

  Comments  