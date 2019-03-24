Death of Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way has been greatly exaggerated, says developer

As the owner of Woodbridge Corporate Park, the former Weyerhaeuser corporate campus in Federal Way, we would like to address some enormously inaccurate statements from a March 7 News Tribune letter to the editor by a local resident.
Over the past couple of years — particularly in recent months – we’ve witnessed a great deal of misinformation regarding our plans for the campus, despite holding an open house for some 150 residents, launching a fact-based community website (woodbridgecorporatepark.com) and speaking to many business, environmental, labor and government groups.
We’d like to separate myth from fact regarding IRG’s conservation and limited development plans.
First, the writer claims, erroneously, that the former corporate campus is “going to disappear.”
Over the years, we’ve touched many communities that were left without a clear path forward. After a large company like Weyerhaeuser vacates a property, our goal is always to help communities rebound from losing a major economic driver.
Also, we always find ways to preserve the property’s intrinsic value to make the site more desirable for job-creating companies — all while preserving its environmental splendor. That is exactly what we are doing at Woodbridge Corporate Park.
The TNT letter writer states that the “architectural significance should not be overlooked.” We wholeheartedly agree, and we’ve been leading that charge from day one. The timeless architecture of the headquarters building, in fact, initially attracted us to this campus.
We are investing millions of dollars to bring the HQ building up to current-day standards, while maintaining all the architectural brilliance created by renowned design firm SOM.
Moreover, we’ve gathered some of the best local minds in the business, including architect CollinsWoerman, to fully understand the property in its past, current and future state. We are focused on leasing the HQ building and developing a small portion of the campus for industrial use.
We plan to develop only 21 percent of the campus, unless we continue to be held up in the appeal process. What’s more, the developed parcels will accommodate industrial buildings which will be obscured by mature trees and largely hidden from the roadway.
And that industrial development, all of which will include office space, will minimize overall traffic, protect water quality and reduce aesthetic impacts compared to other development options.
The last point in the letter is perhaps the most flawed; it’s entirely misinformed. The letter says, “Most of the forest, trails and open space will be lost; wetlands will be filled in; and wildlife habitat will be destroyed.”
It’s simply not true, as these issues are highly regulated by state and federal law. IRG has and will fully comply with all environmental laws.
IRG appreciates that the local community values the site’s park-like environment, because we do, too. Its natural assets are unmatched and a major amenity for companies considering the campus. That is among the reasons why we are committed to preserving it in a significant way.
The large majority of the developable land, in fact, is planned to remain untouched. And 11 miles of trails are planned to remain for public use.
Furthermore, the success of our proposed new buildings will provide funding for preservation, including adaptive reuse of the headquarters building; large buffers and green space; open access to trails and wooded areas for bikes and pedestrians; an undeveloped waterfront on North Lake; and maintaining the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden and Bonsai Museum.
We are grateful for the Federal Way community and the call to preserve this property. This is one of our utmost duties and, as its owner, IRG is committed to the health and well-being of the site for years to come.
Dana Ostenson is executive vice president at Industrial Realty Group, owner of Woodbridge Corporate Park, the former Weyerhaeuser corporate campus in Federal Way. Ostenson can be reached at dostenson@industrialrealtygroup.com.
