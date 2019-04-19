Uncle Joe in Tacoma? Five reasons to bring a Democratic presidential debate here

What do you think, Joe Biden? How many reasons are there for you and the rest of the Democratic presidential posse to square off in the City of Destiny? (Assuming you run, of course.) AP file photo, 2018

Five arguments for holding a Democratic presidential debate in Tacoma – not Seattle, where the state party has requested one to be scheduled.







1. We could see Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders having a post-debate beer at Bob’s Java Jive. Maybe a little pirate karaoke, if we’re really lucky.

2. Michelle Obama made her only Washington book tour stop at the T-Dome in March. So clearly the 253 is the the new beating heart of the Northwest progressive scene.

3. “Kamala in Tacoma” has a beat and you can dance to it. “Swalwell in Seattle” not so much.

4. Tacoma is closer to Olympia, so Jay Inslee has more time to zip home, get clean underwear, water houseplants and check the mail.

5. Three words: McMenamins Elk Temple. Enough said.