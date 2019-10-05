Why stop with ‘microlibraries’? Five other Tacoma vending machines that might be on the horizon

SHARE COPY LINK

Five other vending machines, besides new “microlibraries,” that could be installed in Tacoma neighborhoods for cost savings and convenience.







1. TAGRO on the go. Get amazing “Tacoma Grow” biosolids for your yard, and avoid a trip to the treatment plant. Bring a bag or bucket, and fill ‘er up.

2. Street corner craft beer dispensers, aka “micro-pubberies,” to replace taprooms that are closing around town. Bring a Thermos or growler, and fill ‘er up.

3. Parole and probation check-in kiosk. Complete with breathalyzer technology, for those who make too many visits to nearby “micro-pubberies.”

4. Humane Society “micro-adoption” center. Machines limited to dispensing kittens, puppies and full-grown small breeds including pugs and chihuahuas.

5. “Hot cup of soup and a bus pass” vending station. Tent dwellers can swing by after they’re evicted from People’s Park this winter under a new city ordinance.