Five quick takes on Jeff Bezos wanting to buy Seattle Seahawks

Amazon employees tend to their dogs in a canine play area adjacent to construction on three large, glass-covered Amazon Spheres as part of an expansion of the corporate campus in downtown Seattle in 2017. You think they could make one of these big enough to contain a football stadium? AP file photo

In this week’s Five Spot – 5 reflections on a Washington Post report that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos “has expressed an interest in buying the Seahawks.’’







1. Join an exclusive 32-member corporate welfare club? Be worshiped by the cult of Twelves? Become Russell Wilson’s new BFF? Not a bad way to spend $2.8 billion in pocket change.

2. Don’t be surprised if CenturyLink Field is remodeled into a giant biodome, rebranded as the Amazon SuperSphere.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

3. Coming soon: All Seahawks games available only with Amazon Prime subscription. Plus, watch for a new series on the streaming service based on Bobby Wagner’s Beacon Plumbing adventures.

4. Offseason player workouts include shifts on the loading dock at an Amazon fulfillment center.

5. Under terms of divorce settlement with MacKenzie Bezos, she gets the offense, he gets the defense and special teams, and they share custody of coach Pete Carroll.