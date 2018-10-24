The News Tribune’s 2018 general election endorsements

Here are the recommendations from The News Tribune Editorial Board for the general election on Nov. 6, 2018. The links will take you to full-length, previously published endorsements for contested races that touch on Pierce County and the greater Tacoma area.
We did not endorse for Tacoma Municipal Court, a handful of funding measures for local fire districts, and ballot propositions in Gig Harbor and Eatonville.
Endorsements incorporate the opinions of our four-member Editorial Board; we hope voters find them helpful but also check out other resources before casting an informed ballot.
For a database of background checks on consenting candidates, go to verifymore.org
STATE MEASURES
Initiative 1631 (carbon fee): Yes
Initiative 1634 (local food taxes): No
Initiative 1639 (firearms regulations): Yes
Initiative 940 (police use of force): Yes
Advisory Vote No. 19 (oil spill response): Yes
PIERCE COUNTY MEASURES
Charter amendment 48 (two-year budget): Yes
Charter amendment 49 (initiative and referendum filing): Yes
Charter amendment 50 (filling vacancies): Yes
FEDERAL LAWMAKERS
U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell
6th Congressional District: Derek Kilmer
8th Congressional District: Kim Schrier
9th Congressional District: Adam Smith
10th Congressional District: Denny Heck
STATE LEGISLATURE
25th District, House Pos. 1: Jamie Smith
25th District, House Pos. 2: Chris Gildon
26th District, Senate: Emily Randall
26th District, House Pos. 1: Connie Fitzpatrick
26th District, House Pos. 2: Michelle Caldier
27th District, House Pos. 1: Laurie Jinkins
27th District, House Pos. 2: Jake Fey
28th District, House Pos. 1: Dick Muri
28th District, House Pos. 2: Christine Kilduff
29th District, Senate: Steve Conway
29th District, House Pos. 1: Melanie Morgan
30th District, Senate: Mark Miloscia
30th District, House Pos. 1: Mike Pellicciotti
30th District, House Pos. 2: Kristine Reeves
31st District, Senate: Immaculate Ferreria
31st District, House Pos. 1: Drew Stokesbary
31st District, House Pos. 2: Morgan Irwin
PIERCE COUNTY OFFICES
Prosecutor: Mary Robnett
Council District 1: Dave Morell
Council District 5: Marty Campbell
Council District 7: Derek Young
JUDICIAL BRANCH
State Supreme Court, Pos. 8: Steve Gonzalez
Pierce County District Court, Pos. 3: Lizanne Padula
Pierce County District Court, Pos. 6: Karl Williams
OTHER LOCAL MEASURES
Pierce County Library Proposition 1 (levy lid lift): Yes
City of Tacoma Proposition 1 (arts funding): Yes
Bethel School District Proposition 1: Yes
