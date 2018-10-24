Study up and don’t forget to turn in your ballot by 8 p.m. Nov. 6. If you’re sending it by mail, make sure it carries a postmark of Nov. 6 or earlier. (No stamp necessary this year.)
Editorials

The News Tribune’s 2018 general election endorsements

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

October 24, 2018 07:00 AM

Here are the recommendations from The News Tribune Editorial Board for the general election on Nov. 6, 2018. The links will take you to full-length, previously published endorsements for contested races that touch on Pierce County and the greater Tacoma area.

We did not endorse for Tacoma Municipal Court, a handful of funding measures for local fire districts, and ballot propositions in Gig Harbor and Eatonville.

Endorsements incorporate the opinions of our four-member Editorial Board; we hope voters find them helpful but also check out other resources before casting an informed ballot.

For a database of background checks on consenting candidates, go to verifymore.org

STATE MEASURES

Initiative 1631 (carbon fee): Yes

Initiative 1634 (local food taxes): No

Initiative 1639 (firearms regulations): Yes

Initiative 940 (police use of force): Yes

Advisory Vote No. 19 (oil spill response): Yes

PIERCE COUNTY MEASURES

Charter amendment 48 (two-year budget): Yes

Charter amendment 49 (initiative and referendum filing): Yes

Charter amendment 50 (filling vacancies): Yes

FEDERAL LAWMAKERS

U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell

6th Congressional District: Derek Kilmer

8th Congressional District: Kim Schrier

9th Congressional District: Adam Smith

10th Congressional District: Denny Heck

STATE LEGISLATURE

25th District, House Pos. 1: Jamie Smith

25th District, House Pos. 2: Chris Gildon

26th District, Senate: Emily Randall

26th District, House Pos. 1: Connie Fitzpatrick

26th District, House Pos. 2: Michelle Caldier

27th District, House Pos. 1: Laurie Jinkins

27th District, House Pos. 2: Jake Fey

28th District, House Pos. 1: Dick Muri

28th District, House Pos. 2: Christine Kilduff

29th District, Senate: Steve Conway

29th District, House Pos. 1: Melanie Morgan

30th District, Senate: Mark Miloscia

30th District, House Pos. 1: Mike Pellicciotti

30th District, House Pos. 2: Kristine Reeves

31st District, Senate: Immaculate Ferreria

31st District, House Pos. 1: Drew Stokesbary

31st District, House Pos. 2: Morgan Irwin

PIERCE COUNTY OFFICES

Prosecutor: Mary Robnett

Council District 1: Dave Morell

Council District 5: Marty Campbell

Council District 7: Derek Young

JUDICIAL BRANCH

State Supreme Court, Pos. 8: Steve Gonzalez

Pierce County District Court, Pos. 3: Lizanne Padula

Pierce County District Court, Pos. 6: Karl Williams

OTHER LOCAL MEASURES

Pierce County Library Proposition 1 (levy lid lift): Yes

City of Tacoma Proposition 1 (arts funding): Yes

Bethel School District Proposition 1: Yes

