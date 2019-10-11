Editorials
Five Washington state vaping flavors you’ll never get to try
Five Pacific Northwest vaping flavors that won't be banned by the governor and state Board of Health because they never made it to market.
1. Wet Labrador – Captures the essence of being trapped in the car with your dog after a rainy day hike in the Olympics.
2. Tacoma aroma – Nostalgic pulp-and-paper memories from yesteryear are sure to bring tears to your eyes.
3. Puyallup wallop – The fair ended Sept. 22, but who says you can't take it with you? A blend of three unmistakable fairgrounds flavors: scones, livestock and marijuana.
4. Post-game Seahawks socks –Talk about your carbon footprint! Win or lose, the locker room always leaves a strong impression.
5. Impeach pie – Crafted with pride from surplus Central Washington fruit not shipped overseas due to trade war.
