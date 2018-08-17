Religion: Graham critic should be ashamed

Re: “Evangelist’s Tacoma visit alarming,” (TNT letter, 8/11).
How can this letter writer identify as a Christian pastor? He supports the gay and lesbian community, even though the Bible disproves homosexuality in no less than 10 scriptures. (Jude 7, Judges 19:22, 1Corinthians 6:9, to name a few.)
Remember what God did in Sodom and Gomorrah.
Franklin Graham believes in God’s truths of the Bible, and preaches it respectfully. This country needs to return to God and his word before the fire of Sodom and Gomorrah happens here.
The letter writer needs to listen to Graham, not put him down. Shame on you.
