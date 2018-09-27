Teachers: Not dedicated? Try their job for a day

Re: “Military pros set standard,” (TNT letter, 9/20).
In response to this letter writer, I would point out that when people sign up for military duty, they know there might be in a high-risk situation.
When teachers sign up to teach children, they didn’t sign up for a high-risk situation and yet so many have sacrificed their lives to save their students, who are other people’s children.
Teachers are fighting for a living wage, not “personal gain.” Maybe what the letter writer should think about is that the military should also be paid a living wage.
And if you think our teachers are not “dedicated” to their students, spend one day in their shoes and you will see their dedication goes above and beyond for each and every child.
We should not put one profession above the other. Let’s work together to make all workers in the public sector be paid a living wage that is deserved.
