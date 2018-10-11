Abortion: Defender expresses macabre view

Re: “Hard questions if abortion precedent overturned,” (TNT letter to the editor, 9/27).
The writer asks: “Who will care for abused and neglected children who are born to mothers who do not want them? Will we raise taxes to care for them?”
So, according to her, mothers who can’t have the abortions they want will neglect and abuse the children born to them? She has a macabre view of some mothers.
But what is more disturbing is that she suggests it’s best to kill these fetuses in the womb to prevent possible tax increases. Odd.
