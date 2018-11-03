Letters to the Editor

I-1631: A silly idea disguised as a solution

By Chase Nordlund

Tacoma

November 03, 2018 01:55 PM

Re: “Tacoma ready for carbon tax,” (TNT letter, 10/26).

Is Tacoma ready for a carbon tax that pays the local tribes and doesn’t solve anything? Speak for yourself. I know plenty of Tacomans who don’t agree.

I’m also calling out the letter writer for claiming that “much of the I-5 corridor will be susceptible to tidal flooding.” Really? how much of the freeway is close enough to Puget Sound for this to be realistic?

I believe we should take excessive carbon in the atmosphere seriously. Some might believe I-1631 is better than doing nothing. But this initiative does nothing to solve it.

And it impacts us all with no regard for any real solution. It’s just silly!

