Climate change: God will hold us accountable

Re: “Climate: Leadership deficit leads to doom” (TNT letters, 12/14).
The writer ends his informative letter by concluding that “we trashed God’s world. He probably won’t help us.”
Well, actually through the one viewed by many as his only begotten son, Jesus of Nazareth, God Almighty has assured earth’s inhabitants that he will indeed help us.
In Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount it is promised that the meek will be blessed by inheriting a cleansed earth (Matthew 5:5).
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
That mankind is trashing the earth is not debatable. But since the Creator owns this life-sustaining planet, and therefore is its landlord, those who would trash and attempt to greedily ruin it will be dealt with as was warned in Revelation 11:18 (God is going to bring ruin to those ruining the earth).
After all, what would you do if you owned this vast property?
Comments