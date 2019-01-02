Trump: Plenty of proof of sexual harassment

Re: “Democrats quick to flout presumption of innocence,” (TNT letter, 12/27).
The individual who wrote this letter is either misinformed or doesn’t have the integrity to admit when he is dead wrong. What I read was a complete perversion of fact and truth.
He mentions the alleged injustices done to Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh during their Supreme Court nomination hearings, but he neglects to acknowledge the dismissal of Merrick Garland without so much as a hearing.
As far as there being no credible accusations against the current president regarding sexual harassment, one only has to look at and listen to the videotape from October 2016, in which he bragged about grabbing women by their privates.
How big of a two-by-four is it going to take to wake up this letter writer and all the other Fox News-addled people?
