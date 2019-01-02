Borders: Blaming Mexico misses the point

Re: “Innocent kids aren’t only border crossers,” (TNT letter, 12/21).
It would be easy to take exception to the comments in this letter. Then I stop and remember how uninformed and naïve most people of this country are.
Democrats don’t want open borders. They want fair, comprehensive immigration laws that make sense.
The writer states that Mexico is a failed country. Well, if that’s the case, we have made it so. We want cheap cars, cheap produce and cheap clothing that come from Mexico.
The writer also states that the cartels own the police. If they do, it’s because opposing the cartels has permanent consequences.
The enticement to police and others to cooperate with the cartels is “plata o plomo,” which means “silver or lead.” In other words, take their money or die.
He also states that the cartels want to extend their territories to the U.S. Well, sir, they don’t have to.
Don’t overlook the reason that the cartels exist in the first place: because 20 percent of Americans use the drugs that the cartels supply.
So don’t blame the Democrats or the Mexicans for the problems. Blame your friends and neighbors who demand those drugs.
