Comedy: Pro-Trump troupe needs new name

Re: “Conservative comics are bringing ‘The Deplorables Show’ to Tacoma after others say no,” (TNT, 1/9).
As an advocate of free speech, I’m only too happy to welcome this Trump-supporting comedy team to town.
Of course, I’ll be even happier if they face an empty house..
My one criticism is their name. “Deplorables” is so very 2016. How about something fresh yet likely to endure, like “Putin Puppet Theater” or “Blind By Choice”?
