Politics: US-German history comparison falls short

“Nurturing ‘The Big Lie’: a 100-year-old world history lesson,” (TNT, 2/14).

This guest column amounts to Republican bashing by a history professor who doesn’t give a hint of the full story then and now.

It is obscene to imply that Trump and Hitler, the Germans and the Germany of the 1920s and ‘30s are somehow on par with the America and two-party system of today.

True, it’s a cautionary tale on every level. Politics now and then is about power and the obsession to keep it. But neither party is without fault in questionable ethical behavior.

The founders put in place the Electoral College for reasons. Let’s not be to eager to make a change without understanding and debating those reasons.

Oh, by the way, there were two coup attempts in Germany led by the conservatives of their day, driven by Jewish/Christian values that are the cornerstone of Western civilization – not perfect but we have benefited from them greatly.

Let’s not be too quick to dismantle or discount them in the name of being “progressive,” especially with regard to respect-life issues and traditional family values.