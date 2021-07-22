TNT letters to the editor, 7/22/2021

Abortion and morality

Re: “Bishops shouldn’t meddle,” ( TNT letter, 7/14).

Two recent letters to the editor related to abortion “meddling” by Catholic Bishops and the liberal media reflect a wake-up call to all Americans.

Catholic Bishops as well as other pastors have an absolute moral responsibility to indict government officials who have endorsed abortion as the law of the land.

Their failure of leadership in this area has resulted in the election of two pseudo-Catholics, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who have bowed to the pagan, popular culture.

The often ruthless killing of the innocent unborn has evolved into a throwaway society devaluing the humanity of all of us in the form of homelessness, mental illness, etc.

The most recent abomination is the defunding of police departments versus logical reform. We are witnessing a breakdown in the protection of law-abiding citizens and their children by members of society who have no respect for their own lives or others.

The rejection of the God-given commandment “Thou shalt not kill” is being challenged with dire consequences.

America must return to recognizing the sovereignty, benevolence and power of a good God. Repentance and humility are essential ingredients for the reformation of our society.

Sheila Marston, Tacoma

Migrant detention center

I am a detainee at the Tacoma immigration detention center.

In light of the George Floyd awakening last year that revealed systemic racism in many law enforcement agencies, there is still a big elephant in the room and right here in our back yard.

And that is the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

There are many studies that say minority children have many more obstacles in life and are bound to be exposed to the education-to-prison pipeline. Many reasons why this occurs are because African-American and Latino parents are being incarcerated in prisons.

In addition, Latinos are also being ripped away from their children and being deported.

We have to stop this vicious cycle. Let’s join together and heal our broken communities. Let’s say, end mass incarceration. End ICE and deportations.

Let’s unite families. Let’s work together on this. Yes, we can make it happen! Let’s really end systemic racism. ICE=Systemic Racism!

Daniel de Jesus Lopez, Tacoma

(Lopez last lived in Portland and has been detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center for 1 1/2 years. His letter was submitted via the advocacy group La Resistencia.)

Pierce County drug unit

Re: “Embattled Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit headed back to streets with new focus,” (TNT, 6/25).

Just when a person almost loses hope and confidence, a story is in the newspaper brings back the old feeling that law is on the side of people who have known from an early age that following the law will keep you out of trouble.

I now have hope again that the law will protect communities.

Nobody can deny that narcotics most likely will negatively affect a person’s life. Officials who excuse the devastation that can result from these products being tricked and coaxed unto unsuspecting or naive people should not be in office.

Certainly proof is necessary to convict a seller, but evidence should not be overlooked for convenience sake or to benefit those who use drugs or protect drug use.

Deana Veldhuis, Edgewood