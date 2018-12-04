Reaction to the news the NHL is expanding to Seattle, Pacific Northwest

Seattle is getting a hockey team come 2021, and it’s no surprise there was outpouring of emotion on social media from the hockey and sports world.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are no longer the new kids on the block but they decided to get a bit historical when discussing the Seattle entry into the NHL.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
If you know anything about the city of Seattle and it’s history of sports teams then you already knew that the Oklahoma City jokes were coming.
So, I’m guessing we can already start the Seattle/Vancouver trash talk? At least for Jason Brough from The Athletic, it’s starting now.
Other teams were a bit more gracious in welcoming Seattle to the NHL.
Comments