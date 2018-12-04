Sports

Poll: What’s in a name? Vote on what you would call the new NHL team coming to Seattle.

By Andrew Hammond

December 04, 2018 12:58 PM

Otto Rogers playfully holds up stickers against the proposed name Kraken and in support of Totems following the announcement of a new NHL hockey team in Seattle, at a celebratory party Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Now that Seattle has a NHL team coming in 2021, it’s time to find a team nickname. In January, DetroitHockey.net posted a story regarding possible names for the Seattle franchise. Now, the team has announced that they will be revealing the name at a later date but names like the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Sockeyes, and Seattle Totems have been among the most popular.

Here are some of the options, feel free to add in yours.

What should Seattle's NHL team be called?
Seattle Metropolitans
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Totems
Seattle Sockeyes

