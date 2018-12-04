Poll: What’s in a name? Vote on what you would call the new NHL team coming to Seattle.

Now that Seattle has a NHL team coming in 2021, it’s time to find a team nickname. In January, DetroitHockey.net posted a story regarding possible names for the Seattle franchise. Now, the team has announced that they will be revealing the name at a later date but names like the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Sockeyes, and Seattle Totems have been among the most popular.
Here are some of the options, feel free to add in yours.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments