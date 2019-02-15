Seattle Mariners full squad reports Friday. Here are 5 spring training storylines to watch

The 2019 Seattle Mariners are beginning to take shape. On Friday, the full squad reports to Peoria, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers reported Monday, and the team’s first full workout on Saturday.
Gone are mainstays such as Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Jean Segura, James Paxton and Edwin Diaz. The new additions include Yusei Kikuchi, Hunter Strickland, Edwin Encarnacion, Mallex Smith, J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham.
There’s plenty to sort out between now and March 20 when the Mariners open the season in Japan against the Oakland Athletics. Here are five storylines to monitor as spring training begins:
Shortstop battle
With Segura traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners will need a shortstop for the first time in two years. The battle for the starter’s job involves Tim Becham and J.P. Crawford, two former first-round draft picks.
The Mariners would love it if Crawford, who was acquired from the Phillies, would nail down the job. The 24-year-old has hit just .214 in 72 games the last two years, which is why the Phillies made him available.
But if he shows he still needs time in Triple-A, there’s Beckham.
Seattle signed Beckham, 29, as a free-agent. He’s gotten regular at-bats the last two years, and hit 22 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. Last year, he moved to third to accommodate Manny Machado’s desire to play shortstop, and struggled by hitting .230 with 12 homers in 96 games for the Orioles.
Beckham might be the safest choice to begin the season. That doesn’t mean you won’t see Crawford at some point, though.
Who is the closer?
With Diaz now wearing the orange and blue of the New York Mets after posting one of the top seasons by a closer in 2018 (57 saves, 1.96 ERA) the question is who replaces him? You can make the case that no one player can, and the Mariners have indicated that they might not have a traditional closer in 2019.
The pitcher with the most experience handling the ninth inning role is former San Francisco Giant Hunter Strickland. The M’s signed him at the end of January after a season in which he collected 14 saves but was shut down after breaking his hand after punching a door.
Others you can expect to get a shot are veterans Cory Gearrin (five career saves) and Shawn Armstrong (one save).
The Opening Day starter is...
For the past decade or so, if you said Felix Hernandez would start Game 1 of the season you would probably be right. But this is 2019 and Hernandez is coming off his worst season of his career (8-14, 5.55 ERA) and is just hanging onto a spot in the rotation.
By opening the season in Tokyo, you can bet the Kikuchi, the former Japan League star, will start one of the two games. But Opening Day? That might be a lot of pressure.
Marco Gonzales (13-9, 4.00) had a breakout season in 2018 and seems like a logical candidate. But he’s left-handed, like Kickuchi; would the Mariners want to start two lefties against the A’s?
Veteran Mike Leake (10-10, 4.36) isn’t the sexiest choice but might be the most logical given the situation (and he’s right-handed). Watch the spring training games to see how manager Scott Servais orders his starters.
How will the new additions mesh?
The absences of Cano and Cruz will be felt in the lineup and clubhouse, to be sure. They were veterans with big presences that occupied the middle of the Mariners lineup the last few years.
There are veterans to fill that void: Encarnacion, who many thought would be traded by now, is one of the league’s best DHs and a middle of the lineup anchor. Mallex Smith is a speedy addition who has showed a dynamic personality during his preseason media appearances. And Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto has touted Jay Bruce as a veteran who is capable of a leadership role.
Team chemistry was obviously broken last year as evidenced by a clubhouse scuffle that reportedly occurred between Segura and Dee Gordon. Gordon’s still here, and has already reached out to many of the new additions. How the Mariners develop as a team will be something that will take time and might not be obvious for a while.
Minimal of expectations and how to handle it
To say expectations are low for the Mariners is putting it nicely. Current win projections have the Mariners limping through another non-playoff campaign. If projections are accurate then the Mariners win total from a year ago could see a double digit drop from last year’s 89-73 record.
Sportsline: Projected win total is 73.5 with a 2.5 percent chance to make the playoffs.
Fangraphs: 73-89
You get the picture. This season could feature a lot more downs than ups. Success can still be measured by how the young players develop and emerging stars like Mitch Haniger take on even bigger roles.
