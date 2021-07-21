Live Updates: Seattle Kraken set to build team through tonight’s NHL Expansion Draft

4:45 p.m.

The Seattle Kraken begin building its team with picks in the NHL Expansion Draft starting tonight at 5 p.m. Follow here for live updates as the picks progress. You can watch the draft on ESPN2. Seattle will also have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft that runs July 23-24.

5:10 p.m.

The Kraken have made their first pick in franchise history. Here it is:

Boston Bruins



Pick: Jeremy Lauzon



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: $850,000

Lauzon played three seasons in the NHL for former Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach, who is now an assistant coach for the Kraken. Lauzon, 24, is signed through the 2021-22 season and is eligible to be a restricted free agent next summer. He played in 41 games for the Bruins last season, averaging 19 minutes per game and finishing with eight points.

5:13 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres



Pick: Will Borgen



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: RFA

The 24-year-old Borgen is inexperienced at the NHL level — he’s played in just 14 games and hasn’t registered a point — but will certainly intrigue the Kraken’s developmental staff. A fourth-round pick of the Sabres in 2015, Borgen represented the United States at the 2016 World Junior Championships. He had three assists in seven games as Team USA won bronze.