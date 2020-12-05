Basketball player Nahziah Carter suspended after UW upheld sexual assault allegations

Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) shoots a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The University of Washington suspended men’s basketball player Nahziah Carter after investigations upheld two allegations of sexual assault. The news was first reported on Saturday by UW’s student newspaper, The Daily.

Carter, who had been suspended since October, announced Friday on Twitter that he was leaving UW to pursue a professional career.

One of the students who said she reported Carter brought attention to the allegations later that day when she posted on Twitter information about the sexual assault findings, which had not yet been released by UW or otherwise reported. The series of tweets included what appeared to be parts of documents from Carter’s hearings.

“We as the victims, feel that the University has failed to act in a way that protects and supports us,” one of the tweets read. “They have also failed to notify the public of his behavior, neglecting to protect future victims and victims who never had the chance to seek justice.”

According to a statement from university spokesperson Victor Balta, UW’s Title IX Investigation Office met with a student who brought a complaint against Carter on Jan. 14. On Jan. 21, Carter was notified, an investigation began and a no-contact order was issued.

The investigation concluded on April 13 and the case was referred to a hearing officer, which is required by federal and Washington state law before a student can be suspended. The hearing took place on July 29. On Oct. 2, the hearing officer determined that Carter was responsible for violating the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault. He was indefinitely suspended from the basketball team.

On Dec. 2, Carter’s appeal was denied and the original hearing upheld. Balta said the sanction was a suspension from the UW for three academic quarters. It also made the no-contact order permanent.

On March 17, UW’s Title IX Office met with a second student who brought a complaint against Carter, according to Balta. Carter was notified, an investigation began and a no-contact order was issued on March 26.

The investigation concluded on June 12 and a hearing was held on Sept. 18. On Nov. 13, the hearing officer issued an initial order determining that Carter was responsible for violating the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault. No appeal was filed as of the Dec. 4 deadline, which made the decision final.

The sanction was a suspension from the UW for two academic quarters. The no-contact order with the second complainant was also made permanent.

“The UW’s Title IX Office acted swiftly to gather information, investigate the facts and render carefully considered decisions after fair hearings on these matters,” Balta said in a statement. “The UW is committed preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment, and to supporting and protecting our students, faculty and staff while upholding due process, and properly investigating and addressing allegations of this nature.”

The men’s basketball program didn’t release details after Carter’s initial suspension in October. Head coach Mike Hopkins said Carter was “going through the process” and was unsure if he would return. Hopkins declined to issue a statement on Saturday, but he released the following statement on Friday after Carter announced he was leaving the program.

“Earlier this week, Nahziah and I spoke to discuss his status as a member of our men’s basketball program. In that conversation, he informed me that he will be leaving to pursue a professional basketball career. I am in agreement that this step forward can provide an opportunity for Nahziah’s growth and development.”

ESPN reported on Saturday that Melbourne United, an Australian basketball team, was finalizing a deal with Carter.