T.J. Hall, a 3-star recruit from California, commits to Huskies

San Joaquin Memorial quarterback TJ Hall, center, looks for an opening in the Madera defense Friday, April 30, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

T.J. Hall, a three-star recruit from California, needed only three days to decide he wanted to continue his football career in Seattle.

The Huskies offered Hall, who is projected as a cornerback, offered Hall on Wednesday, and he announced his commitment to UW on Saturday evening on social media.

Hall is considered a three-star athlete by 247Sports Composite, the No. 62 player in California in the 2022 class and No. 67 athlete in the country.

He was previously committed to Arizona, and also held offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico and San Jose State.

Hall primarily played corner and quarterback for Fresno’s San Joaquin Memorial High School this spring, and tallied three interceptions — including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown — and 13 tackles in six games, per MaxPreps. He added 361 passing yards, 360 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns on offense.

Hall was named to the Fresno Bee’s All-Area team this spring.

His junior season in 2019, Hall collected 379 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 22 catches at wide receiver, per MaxPreps, and added 35 tackles and an interception in 14 games.

Hall is the second player in the 2022 class to commit to the Huskies in as many days, following four-star tight end Ryan Otton, a Tumwater product, who announced his commitment Friday evening.

Hall is the 10th commit to join UW’s 2022 class, joining Otton and two other four-star recruits in Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) wide receiver Germie Bernard and Timber Creek (Keller, Texas) athlete Emeka Megwa, and three-star recruits in East (Salt Lake City, Utah) defensive lineman Ben Roberts, Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, Lincoln tight end Chance Bogan, Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Desert Ridge (Mesa, Ariz.) defensive end Lance Holtzclaw, and La Jolla (La Jolla, Calif.) quarterback Jackson Stratton.