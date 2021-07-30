Tumwater 4-star tight end Ryan Otton commits to UW

Tumwater defenders Max Henry (55) and Ryan Otton celebrate Gaven Murphy’s fumble recovery early in Saturday’s 2A state quarterfinal football game against Archbishop Murphy at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Tumwater High School tight end Ryan Otton will head north to play college football for the University of Washington.

Otton, a four-star recruit, announced his commitment to the hometown Huskies on social media Friday evening.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior was a first-team Class 2A Evergreen Conference selection and Olympian All-Area pick during the shortened spring 2021 season after hauling in five passes for 172 yards and a touchdown and adding 23 tackles and two sacks at defensive end as the T-Birds rolled to a second consecutive undefeated season.

Tumwater was the favorite to win a second consecutive 2A state title before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall season. The T-Birds won an undefeated championship Otton’s sophomore year.

Otton is the younger brother of former Tumwater standout tight end Cade Otton, who is entering his fifth season with the Huskies and was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020.

This story will be updated.

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington!! pic.twitter.com/n9PHX76MTl — Ryan Otton (@RyanOtton) July 30, 2021