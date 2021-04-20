Fall sports review: Who were the top teams, players in the South Sound in the 2021 spring season?

Graham-Kapowsin teammates Julian Mason (1), Jalen Davenport and Joshua Wood (3) celebrate Davenport rushing touchdown during Thursday night’s football game against Puyallup at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington, on March 11, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

It wasn’t until the calendar flipped to 2021 that the traditional fall sports season got underway in the South Sound.

But, even with the beginning of the 2020-21 high school sports year delayed nearly six months, seasons shortened and no state playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still plenty of highlights as programs around the area battled for league crowns.

With the first season now complete across all local leagues — including the Class 4A North Puget Sound League, 4A South Puget Sound League, 3A North Puget Sound League, 3A Pierce County League, 3A South Sound Conference, 2A South Puget Sound League, 2A Evergreen Conference, and several more schools scattered in 1A, 2B and 1B leagues — The News Tribune and The Olympian took a look back at how the top teams and players won titles in perhaps the oddest season in history.

Play was halted in the second quarter after Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard broke the state’s career record for passing yards, topping Brett Rypien’s all-time mark Saturday against Kentwood. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

FOOTBALL

4A NPSL

Kennedy Catholic (6-0) — On a sunny, 80-degree afternoon in April, the Lancers wrapped up a second consecutive 4A NPSL title. While it wasn’t the season they were hoping for — the program was expected to contend for its first 4A state title behind a handful of Pac-12-bound seniors had it been a normal season — the Lancers still completed back-to-back undefeated runs through the league. “It feels great,” Arizona State-bound receiver Junior Alexander said following a season-ending win over Mount Rainier. “Especially finishing up with these guys. I came in with these guys and we’re leaving now as champs.” Kennedy Catholic won every game by at least five touchdowns and averaged 52.8 points per game while allowing 11.8. Five-star quarterback Sam Huard broke the state’s career passing yards record — which had been held by Brett Rypien, the former Shadle Park and Boise State star who is now with the Denver Broncos, since 2014 — in his third and final game, and completed 847-of-1,356 passes for 13,226 yards and 153 touchdowns in 35 games in his phenomenal career. He also ended his career ranked third in state history in both career touchdowns and completions. Huard, who like his father Damon and uncle Brock will play college football for the Huskies, enrolled early at UW last month for spring practices. His top three targets — Alexander, UW signee Jabez Tinae and Reed Shumpert, who is a preffered walk-on at WSU — are also headed to the Pac-12. Alexander (236 catches, 4,032 yards, 63 TDs) and Tinae (189 catches, 4,030 yards, 43 TDs) both passed 4,000 receiving yards for their careers in their final game, and rank sixth and seventh on the state’s all-time list. Alexander also ranks tied for third in touchdown catches, and tied for fifth in receptions.

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin (5-0) — The biggest takeaway for the Eagles from this shortened spring season? Most of this loaded team will be back in the fall, meaning Graham-Kapowsin should seriously contend for a 4A state title. “It’s real exciting,” coach Eric Kurle, the league’s coach of the year, said in March. “That O-line, the tailback, the quarterback, the receivers — they’re all back next year. I just want to get them in the weight room, get working and get ready.” Even in one of the state’s most top-heavy leagues, the Eagles cruised through their schedule, and picked up statement wins over perennial contenders Puyallup and Sumner to lock up their second consecutive undefeated 4A SPSL title. Senior linebacker Jonas Waugh (19 tackles, one sack) was the league’s defensive player of the year, while junior Vega Ioane was the offensive lineman of the year and junior Curtis Hill (17 tackles, three for losses, 1.5 sacks) the defensive lineman of the year. The teams three offensive leaders, junior quarterback Joshua Wood (57-of-88 passing, 989 yards, 11 TDs, INT), sophomore running back Jalen Davenport (52 carries, 321 yards, three TDs) and junior receiver Julian Mason (28 catches, 500 yards, six TDs), were all first-team picks. Graham-Kapowin’s offense piled up nearly 450 yards per game. “Next year is going to be even better,” Wood said in March. Sumner’s two-way threat Peyton Wing, a senior who played both running back and linebacker, was the league’s MVP. Puyallup senior quarterback Luke Holcomb was the offensive player of the year.

3A NPSL

Auburn Mountainview (5-0) — The Lions posted convincing back-to-back wins over Auburn Riverside and Auburn to open the season, but their third game was canceled due to the pandemic. How did the Lions respond to a two-week delay? Two more wins against 3A NPSL opponents, including edging Kentlake to clinch their second league title in program history. “Kind of a weird year, you know,” Lions coach Jared Gervais said earlier this month. “NPSL 3A champions. We’ll take it. The kids are excited.” Senior two-way threat Berkley Alfrey racked up 534 yards and seven TDs on 75 carries on his way to breaking the school’s career rushing record, and added 50 tackles, including three for losses, one sack and a fumble recovery at linebacker and had a kick return for a score. Senior receiver and free safety Teagin Child collected 347 yards and four TDs on 31 catches, while adding 16 tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and punt return for a score. Senior defensive end Keanu Mailoto led the league with 11 tackles for losses and had 5.5 sacks.

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake (6-0) — The Sentinels shocked the state when they upended perennial powerhouse and defending league champion Lincoln in Week 1. “We just wanted to make a statement in this game,” sophomore standout Jasiah Wagoner said that night. Spanaway Lake ended up making a statement with its entire season — an undefeated 3A PCL title with a 259-14 score differential. The Sentinels allowed only two touchdowns all season in their opener against Lincoln and title-clinching finale against Lakes, with 18 scoreless quarters in between. The league championship was the program’s first since winning the 4A SPSL back in 2000. “It doesn’t stop here,” sophomore quarterback Dempsey James said following Spanaway Lakes’s season-ending win over the Lancers. “We keep building. We keep going.” James finished the season 84-of-129 passing for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 221 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 carries. Wagoner led the Sentinels in both rushing (21 carries, 237 yards, three TDs) and receiving (24 catches, 412 yards, eight TDs). Sophomore Eugene Camacho (45 tackles, seven for losses) and junior Trishion Sullivan (37 tackles, seven for losses, three sacks) were among Spanaway Lake’s top tacklers, while senior Xzyvion Irving was the team leader with four sacks and senior senior Braden Robinson tallied four interceptions and five passes defended.

3A SSC

Yelm (6-0) — The Tornados stormed to an undefeated title, topped their opponents by a combined score of 202-76 and won all but one of their games by two or more scores. Yelm’s veteran offensive line, which featured seniors Dylan Jemtegaard, a Cal signee, Slade Edwards, a Central Washington signee, and Josh Piland, was its driving force, and gave its skill players a chance to thrive. Senior Sean Rohwedder led the Tornados on the ground, with 715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 105 carries, while freshman Brayden Platt added 475 yards and six scores on 47 carries. Sophomore Kyler Ronquillo did a bit of everything, finishing as the team leader with 14 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 38 carries for 296 yards and five scores on the ground. He also returned punts and kicks and played defensive back, logging 16 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also appeared at quarterback. Yelm’s defense allowed less than 10 points per game, paced by sophomore linebacker Ray Wright, who had a team-high 67 tackles, including 10 for losses, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. The Tornados also swept up most of the league’s top awards. Kyler Ronquillo shared co-MVP honors with Olympia senior Alfredo Ramierez-Cortez. Wright was the defensive co-MVP with Olympia senior Jack Olsen, while River Ridge senior Dontae Owens was the offensive MVP. Jemtegaard and North Thurston senior Armani Tonuao were co-linemen of the year. Yelm’s coaches, led by Jason Ronquillo, were named the staff of the year. “We’ll be competitive again moving forward into next year,” he said in March. “We have a lot of young talent. But, they’re going to have to earn the right to be competitive.”

2A SPSL

Eatonville (5-1) and Steilacoom (6-1) — The Cruisers and Sentinels both made undefeated runs through five games of 2A SPSL play, but never played each other, so they ended up sharing the title in this shortened season. Eatonville, which despite dropping to 1A in the state’s most recent reclassification cycle, remained in the 2A SPSL this season and won each of its league contests by at least two touchdowns, and dropped its only loss of the season to undefeated 3A SSC champion Yelm. Caden Jumper, the versatile athlete who has been a staple for the Cruisers throughout his high school career, again led the program as their dual-threat quarterback, piling up 374 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries, and completing 26-of-35 passes for 495 yards and nine touchdowns in four games. He added 14 tackles and five quarterback hurries at linebacker. The 2A SPSL MVP enrolled early at UW for spring practices, where he is listed as a tight end. Sophomore Job Kralik (15 catches, 354 yards, seven TDs) and junior Jakob Lucht (14 catches, 314 yards, six TDs) were Jumper’s top targets. Even without five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka, who missed the spring season after enrolling early at Ohio State, Steilacoom still looked like one of the top teams in the South Sound and 2A. The Sentinels picked up key wins over league newcomer Enumclaw and local powerhouse Lincoln in the first three weeks before dropping their only loss of the season to reigning 2A champion Tumwater in a replay of the 2019 title game. Western Kentucky-bound quarterback Chance McDonald averaged more than 300 yards per game passing in the Sentinels’ high-flying offense, completing 140-of-229 passes for 2,162 yards and 27 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He had four receivers finish with at least 300 yards, including Central Washington signee Logan Brady (62 catches, 929 yards, 13 TDs), junior Cole Miller (21 catches, 427 yards, four TDs), Arizona signee D.J. Fryar (18 catches, 308 yards, six TDs) and Air Force-bound Tre Horner (21 catches, 300 yards, four TDs). Brady tied a state record in Steilacoom’s win over Orting, hauling in six touchdown catches. Only three other players in history have accomplished the feat — Peninsula’s Tom Owens (1986), Rogers of Puyallup’s Kyler Ooley (2014) and Columbia of Burbank’s Cam Jamison (2016).

2A EvCo

Tumwater (6-0) — If there was ever any doubt the T-Birds would repeat as 2A state champions had this been a normal season, there shouldn’t be now. Tumwater rolled to another undefeated season, routed every opponent, posted a score differential of 260-22, and shut out four 2A EvCo teams. It doesn’t get more dominant than that. And if another unbeaten league title wasn’t convincing enough, the green machine kept rolling through its final game of the season — a 2019 state championship game rematch against Steilacoom, which the T-Birds won 50-12. “Those players just got so excited and they worked their tails off, and they knew this was it for them,” Tumwater coach Bill Beattie said following the season-ending win over the Sentinels in March. “This was their last week. For those seniors, this was their last year of high school football. They really put on a show tonight.” The program is now 20-0 since losing its most recent game in the 2A quarterfinals against Lynden in 2018 and 40-5 since Beattie took over for Hall of Fame coach Sid Otton, who retired in 2016 with a state-record 394 wins. Minnesota-bound defensive lineman Jacob Schuster won 2A EvCo MVP honors for the second consecutive season, while Western Montana-bound quarterback Cody Whalen was the offensive MVP and Dixie State-bound lineman Cooper Wall shared defensive MVP honors with W.F. West senior Cade Haller. Tumwater and W.F. West were named co-coaching staffs of the year.

Small schools

Life Christian (4-1) was the only local winner in the 1A, 2B or 1B ranks, and shut out all three of its 1A Nisqually opponents — with a score differential of 98-0 — to claim the league crown. The Eagles added another nonleague win over Cedar Park Christian, and dropped their only loss to King’s in their season-opener in February. Junior quarterback Chris Carter completed 62-of-99 passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns to six interceptions, and added 251 rushing yards and five scores on 36 carries. Freshman Zach Schnell was Life Christian’s leading rusher, collecting 259 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries. Freshman Rahshawn Clark was the program’s top receiver, hauling in 18 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns, added 111 rushing yards and two scores on seven carries, and finished the season averaging 157 all-purpose yards per game with five total touchdowns. Sophomore Ishmael Taliauli was the team’s top tackler with 30, including two for losses and three sacks.

Washington High volleyball head coach Paul Souza (far right) directs the Patriots during volleyball practice at Washington High School in Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

VOLLEYBALL

4A NPSL

Tahoma (12-0) — The Bears swept 11 of their matches in three sets on the way to the title. “We had six returners from our 2019 state championship team who knew how to win and what it took to win,” co-coach Sara Russell said. “That brought energy and work ethic into this season.” Senior outside hitter and co-captain Rachel Davis played all the way around the rotation despite a season-long abdominal injury.“She showed grit and inspiration to her team mates,” Russell said. Junior outside hitter Delaney Speer led the Bears with 149 kills and added 98 digs. Libero and co-captain Lidia Zahajko was Tahoma’s leader in digs with 136 and added 24 service aces. “She was a wonderful, positive captain for us,” Russell said. “She serves tough, passes consistently and plays amazing defense.”

4A SPSL

Puyallup (15-0) — League coach of the year Tony Batinovich called on South Division co-MVP Adele Holland, a senior setter, and two other first-team all-league players, sophomore outside hitter Ivy Vindivich and sophomore libero Sophia Sheppard to guide the Vikings to an undefeated season. Batinovich said Sheppard, a top college prospect, is as good a libero as he’s seen at the high school level since the advent of the position 15 years ago. “She’s a solid passer, her receiving serve and getting the ball to Adele was key,” he said. Vindivich, the niece of former star Pacific Lutheran University running back Mike Vindivich, made a transformation from junior varsity libero to varsity outside hitter this spring. Overall, the Vikings won 45 of 49 sets played, dropping the others to Graham-Kapowsin — and South Division co-MVP Haley Brockway, the Eagles’ standout sophomore outside hitter — and Gig Harbor. “The girls were happy to have a season, even if it was a short one,” Batinovich said. “They played hard, blended their skills and played for one another.” Gig Harbor senior setter Chloe Yerex and Peninsula senior outside hitter Laney Lovrovich shared MVP honors in the North Division.

3A NPSL

Auburn Riverside (7-3) — The Ravens were undefeated in league play, losing early to 4A nonleague foes, then finishing the season on a seven-game winning streak. Junior captain Hannah Couch was a first team all-league pick. Coach Mike Tienda credits two other co-captains, junior Krisee Copeland and senior Ellie Walter-Godspeed, for “leading the team on and off the court.” Junior Alisia Silverthorn also earned praise. Tienda said Auburn Riverside’s work ethic keyed its success this spring. “Riverside has always been hard workers,” he said. “Keeping traditions alive is big for us.”

3A PCL

Wilson (11-0) — Freshman middle blocker Ivy Brown burst onto the scene for the Rams, earneing first-team all-league honors right away despite a position change from outside hitter on her club team to middle blocker for Wilson. She led the Rams in hitting percentage (.220) and was second in kills behind fellow All-PCL performer, junior captain Kate Jensen (129 on a .207 percentage, 141 digs). “Kate was our leader on offense and played all around,” coach Ann Hansen said. Bethune-Cookman-bound senior libero Shaleese Nuckols was the heart of the team, Hansen said. “She stepped up as a captain and a leader,” Hansen said. “She was great on defense and communication.” Junior setter Margaret Roberts led the 3A PCL in assists by more than 100, with a total of 350, averaging 9.7 per set. “Everyone was hungry to play,” Hansen said. “It’s was cool to see how they came together in a super unique season.” Spanaway Lake senior outside hitter Noelani McGivern was named the league’s MVP.

3A SSC

Capital (10-0) — 3A state champs in 2018 and runners-up in 2019, the Cougars breezed through the spring season, losing only three sets. Capital was led by a core of five quality seniors in Western Washington-bound outside hitter Devyn Oestreich, Boise State-bound Madison Nichols, libero Lexi McNeil, Baylee Glenn and Emma Hawes, who coach Katie Turcotte says “set the bar high and are amazing role models.” Both Nichols (.474) and Oestreich (.418) posted stellar hitting percentages. “(Nichols) has elevated her play as a dominant middle hitter,” Turcotte said. “She jumped high and hit hard all season.” Oestreich extended her school record for aces and, along with Nichols, McNeil and sophomore setter and opposite hitter Sydney Bronson earned first-team 3A SSC honors. “Our players were successful because of how hard they work to trust each other, to work for each other and to have fun playing volleyball everyday,” Turcotte said.

2A SPSL

Washington (11-1) — Paul Souza, the league’s coach of the year, guided his team to a fourth consecutive title, earned with a five-set victory over previously undefeated Steilacoom in a postseason match for both the league and district championships. The two teams each lost once — to each other. The Sentinels prevailed in five sets in the season opener. Senior setter Noelani Souza, an all-state and perennial all-league player during her career, with 51 assists, and sophomore outside hitter Serena Peredo, with 34 kills, rose to the occasion in the championship match. “This was a very close team,” Souza said. “The chemistry was great. I’ve had teams with league MVPs in the past, but the players were more individually-oriented. This team had good leadership and stayed together.” Steilacoom junior setter Dani Faamausili earned league MVP honors.

2A EvCo

Centralia (9-2) — The Tigers roared to the front, dethroning perennial league champ Tumwater for the first time since 2010, behind 2A EvCo coach of the year Marti Smith and first-team sophomore setter Madison Soeckler. Smith said Soeckler is “exceptional in every skill. She reads the court and gives our hitters the best chance succeed.” Three Tigers, Jadyn Hawley, Madelinn Corwin and Evie Rooklidge, earned second-team honors. Corwin moved to middle hitter from outside and “once she got comfortable, she owned the position,” Smith said. Hawley was a consistent hitter and earned praise for her defensive work along the back row while junior libero Rooklidge “always had positive energy,” Smith said. “Those around her fed off of it.” Centralia’s league title was its first. “This year’s seniors made it a priority that we care for one another,” Smith said. “They bought into our school athletic motto ‘O.N.E. – Only Need Everyone.’ ” Tumwater’s Alyssa Duncan was named the league’s MVP.

Puyallup High School junior midfield Callie Lowney, photographed here at Sparks Stadium on Monday, March 1, 2021, is one of the team’s top players. JON MANLEY jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

GIRLS SOCCER

4A NPSL

Tahoma (7-2-1) — The Bears went undefeated in league play at 5-0-1. Coach Alyssa Hurt pointed to senior center back Bridget Nolan and senior goalkeeper Vivienne Carr as the keys. “Not only are they great players, their leadership was above and beyond,” she said. “They did all the little things to help others. They were the first at practice and the last to leave.” Tahoma’s only two losses were to undefeated 3A NPSL champion Auburn Riverside. “Our eight seniors were able to renew their love for the game and it was taken away for so long,” Hurt said. “They enjoyed every minute together.”

4A SPSL

Puyallup (10-0-1) — The Vikings allowed a single goal all season. Their only non-winning outing was a scoreless tie with 3A SSC champion Olympia. Junior midfielder Callie Lowney, the South Division’s offensive player of the year, is “the most competitive kid I’ve ever coached, male or female,” coach Matt White said. Lowney led Puyallup in points with more assists than goals — a rarity — but also scored both Vikings goals in the league title game win over Emerald Ridge. Puyallup’s leading goal scorer, Halle Noel, will play at Western Washington in the fall. Junior midfielder Ally Beavers dominated Puyallup’s analytic stats, leading in one-on-one defensive takeaways and subsequent passes that started an attack. White, the South Division’s co-coach of the year with Rogers’ J.R. Farias, was impressed at how his team “didn’t get fazed by the difficult circumstances” of the pandemic-shortened season. “They weren’t going to give up on anything,” he said. Graham-Kapowsin senior Isabella Hernandez was the South Division’s defensive player of the year. In the North Division, Sumner junior midfielder Payton Martinson was the offensive player of the year and Curtis senior Torie Reardon and Sumner freshman Camryn Brown shared defensive player of the year honors. Sumner’s Robi Turley was the North Division coach of the year.

3A NPSL

Auburn Riverside (9-0) — Samiah Shell was almost too good as a freshman in 2019. She arrived with a 17-goal, 27-assist barrage that helped the Ravens to the 4A state tournament. Her skills, though, earned a deserved berth in an Olympic Development camp the weekend of the state finals and the Ravens fell to Puyallup, 2-1. “We felt we had unfinished business,” coach Paul Lewis said. “We were moving to 3A and felt we could win state. When we realized that wouldn’t be possible, we made up our minds to win anything they let us play for.” So, the Ravens tore through their shortened schedule, and won all but two matches — a pair of 1-0 victories over 4A NPSL champion Tahoma — by multiple goals. Shell, who scored 12 goals, was a “rah-rah leader” who spent hours watching film, Lewis said. Senior midfielder Kayla Rydberg was a behind-the-scenes motivator and “unsung hero” who claimed many 50-50 balls. McKenzie Emmons, Lewis said, was a reassuring presence “who makes people say, ’It’s going to be OK, McKenzie’s here.’ ” Freshman goalkeeper Rory Murry finished the season with 32 saves and six shutouts.

3A PCL

Stadium (9-0-1) — The Tigers rolled through an unbeaten season, scoring 58 goals and allowing only one — a 1-1 midseason tie with league runner-up Bonney Lake, a program which defeated every team in played except Stadium. Tigers freshman forward Brooklyn Lee was the league’s co-offensive MVP with Panthers junior forward Serena Cacciatore, while junior midfielder Stella Marien, senior center back Kayla Fraser, junior forward Jaden Wright and senior center midfielder Olivia Seaholm all made the 3A PCL first team. Coach Jeremy Leffel credited his assistant coach, Sydney Donnelly, a former Tiger, for a degree of the teams success, but primarily cited the players’ attitudes. “This team made the most of an unusual year,” he said. “It was clear every day in training. They really played for each other and came together in a short period of time.” Bonney Lake senior goalkeeper Cat Flynn was the league’s defensive MVP and the Panthers staff was the coaching staff of the year.

3A SSC

Olympia (9-1-1) — Other than an early 3-1 loss to Sumner, Olympia yielded just three more goals all season, holding defending 4A state champion Puyallup scoreless in a 0-0 tie. A veteran back line of seniors was key — goalkeeper Eva Wirth, defenders Landry McCann, Callie Barnett and Grace Wilhelm were named to the 3A SSC first team. Seniors Claire Fleckenstein and Maya Murphy also contributed. “We were solid across the board,” coach Tamara Liska said. “We had depth. Our younger players were impactful as well.” Liska found positives in the shortened season, but is nagged by some what-ifs as well. “It was a great year, but it would be fun to see what this group would have done in a normal year,” she said. “The last several years we’ve worked to develop a culture of playing for each other. This team came together in a special way.”

2A SPSL

Enumclaw (9-2) — The Hornets were 7-1 in league play and outscored their opponents 67-6. Coach Shawn Tobius pointed to a balanced set of contributions all over the field. Three Enumclaw players — senior Bella Hoyer, junior Mia Ammons and senior Olivis Quinett — scored 10 goals. Hoyer added 10 assists and Ammons had six. Senior Saydee Anderson was right behind with nine goals. Quinett, a midfielder “ran our team,” Tobius said. “She dictated how fast or slow we were going to play.” He said captain Nicole Huff and junior Alison Laukala also shored up with the midfield, while senior Emilee Blakemore, playing her first-ever season in goal, led a defense that included a star in Heidi Sholseth. “These girls were league champions because of the hard work they put in,” Tobius said. “They cared more about each other and the team than individual stats.”

2A EvCo

Tumwater (11-1) — Tumwater was fortunate enough to play in Southwest District 4, which scheduled the same postseason format it normally would. Unfortunately, the T-Birds’ success led them to their only loss of the season, 2-0, to Clark County power Hockinson in the district championship game. Before that, Tumwater was not only unbeaten, it had outscored its opponents 39-1. T-Birds flooded the 2A EvCo first-team selections. Sophomore Kaari Little was co-player of the year with Aberdeen senior Emma Green. Tumwater junior forwards Aly Schultz and Makayla McGilvrey, senior forward Riana Geathers, sophomore defender Mia Cuoio and junior defender Ainsley Wall were also named to the first team. “This was one of the tightest teams we’ve had over the last few years,” coach Brett Bartlett said. ”They set some lofty goals. They wanted to shut out the entire league for the whole season, and wound up giving up just one goal (to Aberdeen).”

Lakes High School sophomore cross country runner Cruize Corvin warms up with teammates at Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.. Cruize has the top time in Pierce County this spring and one of the top time’s in the state. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

CROSS COUNTRY

The top three team and top 10 individual finishers from league meets around the South Sound.

4A NPSL

Boys

Team results — 1. Tahoma 20, 2. Kentridge 85, 3. Mount Rainier 95.

Individual results — 1. Cameron Stuard, Tahoma, sr. (16:19); 2. Anders Higgs, Kentridge, sr. (16:29.5); 3. Alex Kiefer, Tahoma, sr. (17:02.7); 4. Daniel Castelluccio, Tahoma, soph. (17:06.4); 5. Ryan Lewis, Tahoma, soph. (17:29.9); 6. Jameson Karmell, Decatur, sr. (17:42.09); 7. Ryan Perkins, Tahoma, jr. (17:48.09); 8. Luke Forsman, Federal Way, jr. (17:48.4); 9. Cooper Low, Federal Way, sr. (17:57.8); 10. Sam Clarke, Tahoma, jr. (18:11.5).

Girls

Team results — 1. Tahoma 15, 2. Kentridge 56, 3. Decatur 82.

Individual results — 1. Faith Martinez, Tahoma, jr. (19:34.9); 2. Kate Sanders, Tahoma, soph. (19:41.9); 3. Sara Sanders, Tahoma, soph. (20:19.9); 4. Anika Nau, Tahoma, soph. (20:37.4); 5. Julia Stuard, Tahoma, soph. (20:42.8); 6. Theresa Barnhart, Tahoma, jr. (21:05.5); 7. Ella Benjamin, Tahoma, fr. (21:10.2); 8. Kylie Castleman, Tahoma, soph. (21:29.09); 9. LolaRose Aselin, Kentwood, sr. (21:32); 10. Isabelle Jones, Kentridge, jr. (22:27).

4A SPSL

Boys

Team results — 1. Curtis 42, 2. Gig Harbor 50, 3. Puyallup 92.

Individual results — 1. Mason Watamura, Curtis, sr. (16:12.2); 2. Josiah Mellott, Curtis, sr. (16:16.8); 3. Maxim Serafimovici, Curtis, jr. (16:17.6); 4. Cameron McCann, Bethel, sr. (16:20.9); 5. Samuel Zielke, Puyallup, sr. (16:28.7); 6. Micah Galeana, Gig Harbor, soph. (16:32.6); 7. Nate Herrick, Puyallup, jr. (16:37.3); 8. Hayden Fisher, Sumner, jr. (16:47.6); 9. Blake McFarland, Gig Harbor, sr. (16:57.2); 10. Conner Wirth, Emerald Ridge, soph. (16:58.9).

Girls

Team results — 1. Gig Harbor 55, 2. Bellarmine Prep 60, 3. Rogers 72.

Individual results — 1. Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, jr. (17:54); 2. Emily Wells, Emerald Ridge, sr. (18:54.3); 3. Reese Morkert, Gig Harbor, soph. (19:20.3); 4. Ava Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, fr. (19:21.4); 5. Olivia DeBoer, Rogers, soph. (19:24.6); 6. Eliza White, Curtis, fr. (19:45.1); 7. Eleanor Jepsen, Rogers, soph. (20:02.1); 8. Kaley Fergus, Gig Harbor, soph. (20:09.3); 9. Rhiannon Davies, Bethel, jr. (20:12.1); 10. Claire LeGallo, Sumner, sr. (20:28.8).

3A NPSL

Boys

Team results — 1. Auburn Riverside 40, 2. Kentlake 53, 3. Todd Beamer 76.

Individual results — 1. Austin Steed, Todd Beamer, sr. (16:11.3); 2. Sam Anderson, Auburn Riverside, jr. (16:26); 3. Josh Harrington, Kentlake, jr. (16:48.2); 4. Christian Ruelas, Todd Beamer, jr. (17:50); 5. Luke Valerio, Kentlake, jr. (18:02.9); 6. Payton Barker, Auburn, sr. (18:08.1); 7. Ty Pretz, Auburn Riverside, jr. (18:21.1); 8. Gunnar Tang, Auburn Riverside, sr. (18:24.2); 9. Maximus Sing, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (18:29.8); 10. Andrew Woo, Kentlake, jr. (18:54.3).

Girls

Team results — 1. Auburn Riverside 41, 2. Thomas Jefferson 52, 3. Kentlake 56.

Individual results — 1. Jasmin Muneton, Auburn Riverside, sr. (19:20.1); 2. Zoee Mangahas, Auburn Riverside, jr. (20:41.3); 3. Alisha Saucedo, Thomas Jefferson, sr. (20:53.6); 4. Samena Tate, Auburn Riverside, jr. (21:55.5); 5. Angeles Perez, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (22:11.3); 6. Kelsey Ballard, Kentlake, sr. (22:25.4); 7. Kara Lee, Auburn, sr. (22:47.9); 8. Giselle Munoz-Gonzales, Kentlake, jr. (22:52.7); 9. Lisa Safley, Todd Beamer, sr. (22:56.7); 10. Kelsey Heck, Auburn Riverside, jr. (23:04.4).

3A PCL

Boys

Team results — 1. Lakes 37, 2. Stadium 59, 3. Wilson 66.

Individual results — 1. Cruize Corvin, Lakes, soph. (15:54.1); 2. Jacob Alfonso, Stadium, jr. (16:11.3); 3. Luke Alfonso, Stadium, jr. (16:19.4); 4. Landen Swanbeck, Bonney Lake, sr. (16:28); 5. Zander Trevino, Lakes, soph. (16:32.1); 6. Brendan Oury, Lakes, sr. (16:51.3); 7. Owen Chamberlin, Stadium, jr. (17:19.7); 8. Steiner Christensen, Wilson, jr. (17:32.3); 9. Dominic Lisiecki, Lincoln, jr. (17:35.1); 10. Jonas Stemp, Wilson, sr. (17:51.1).

Girls

Team results — 1. Stadium 36, 2. Lakes 45, 3. Bonney Lake 65.

Individual results — 1. Zoey Diviney, Bonney Lake, sr. (19:29); 2. Kivi Johnson, Lakes, jr. (19:39.3); 3. Savanna Hardman, Lakes, jr. (19:50.2); 4. Saylor Smith, Stadium, sr. (20:01.9); 5. Caroline Hall, Stadium, jr. (20:03); 6. Isabelle Jarosek, Stadium, sr. (20:44.8); 7. Victoria Lindley, Lakes, sr. (21:22.8); 8. Jessalyn Robles, Mount Tahoma, soph. (21:29.9); 9. Ashlyn Kennedy, Bonney Lake, jr. (21:39.8); 10. Faith Younce, Bonney Lake, sr. (21:49.5).

3A SSC

Boys

Team results — 1. Yelm 40, 2. Olympia 55, 3. North Thurston 65.

Individual results — 1. Ethan Coleman, Olympia, jr. (16:03.5); 2. Bryce Cerkowniak, Yelm, sr. (16:26.3); 3. Ryan Lange, Yelm, jr. (17:30.7); 4. Zachary Walsh, Yelm, soph. (17:31); 5. Adam Petersen, Capital, sr. (17:33.5); 6. Owen Bryan, North Thurston, jr. (17:38); 7. Troy Peternell, Capital, sr. (17:43.5); 8. Isaac Akiyama, North Thurston, jr. (17:49.9); 9. Samir Amin, North Thurston, sr. (17:51.5); 10. George Merrifield, Olympia, jr. (17:59.7).

Girls

Team results — 1. Capital 20, 2. Olympia 38, 3. River Ridge 82.

Individual results — 1. Aubrey Harrington, Capital, jr. (21:08.4); 2. Camille Dietrich, Capital, jr. (23:08.3); 3. Emma Bothern, Capital, fr. (23:08.7); 4. Kya Ramirez, Yelm, sr. (23:27.2); 5. Jordan Gram, Olympia, soph. (23:35.9); 6. J.C. Laughlin, Yelm, fr. (23:53); 7. Karina Greenlee, Capital, jr. (24:03.5); 8. Elsa Wirth, Olympia, jr. (24:13.3); 9. Anna Dragt, Olympia, jr. (24:16.8); 10. Madison Edwards, Timberline, sr. (24:17.1).

2A SPSL

Boys

Team results — 1. Steilacoom 39, 2. Fife 57, 3. Eatonville 85.

Individual results — 1. Sawyer Dagan, Steilacom, sr.; 2. Cameron Hatler, Eatonville, sr. (16:05.5); 3. Logan Werner, Fife, sr. (16:24.8); 4. Colin Hitchcock, Steilacoom, sr. (16:55.7); 5. McCoy Brooks, Enumclaw, fr. (16:58.2); 6. Cody Goth, Steilacoom, jr. (17:05.4); 7. Caleb Wilcox, Steilacoom, fr. (17:07.2); 8. Joevanny Davis, Fife, jr. (17:16.5); 9. Keanen Choate-Deeds, Fife, jr. (17:24.9); 10. James Kinniburgh, Orting, fr. (17:35.4).

Girls

Team results — 1. White River 47, 2. Steilacoom 51, 3. Washington 74.

Individual results — 1. MaryAlice Mitchell, Washington, jr. (20:32.1); 2. Sandra Ling, Orting, fr. (21:23.4); 3. Alexia Price, Eatonville, sr. (21:27.9); 4. Hannah Koivisto, Steilacoom, soph. (21:55.5); 5. Jasmin Contreras, Steilacoom, fr. (22:15.2); 6. Soleil Bianchi, White River, soph. (22:24.6); 7. McKim Mitchell, Washington, sr. (22:26.2); 8. Jillian Ruiz, Eatonville, sr. (22:35.7); 9. Kelcie Melcher, White River, soph. (22:53.2); 10. Hattie Lindow, Franklin Pierce, soph. (22:58.9).

2A EvCo

Boys

Team results — 1. Tumwater 32, 2. Aberdeen 65, 3. Black Hills 86.

Individual results — 1. Julian Campos, Aberdeen, jr. (16:51.8); 2. John Hoffer, Tumwater, soph. (16:52.8); 3. Levi Jennings, Rochester, jr. (17:38); 4. Cody Klingelhoffer, Tumwater, sr. (18:11.4); 5. Gary Sherman, Aberdeen, jr. (18:29.7); 6. Reis Howell, Tumwater, fr. (18:29.8); 7. Jeron Griffin, Black Hills, jr. (18:43.1); 8. Isaac Schilter, Tumwater, sr. (18:46.2); 9. Will Boling, Aberdeen, soph. (18:46.4); 10. Henry Jordan, W.F. West, jr. (19:02.4).

Girls

Team results — 1. Shelton 23, 2. Tumwater 32, 3. Black Hills 80.

Individual results — 1. Alauna Carstens, Shelton, jr. (21:47.9); 2. Aiden Gregg, Shelton, jr. (21:53.5); 3. Ali Clifton, Shelton, jr. (21:53.5); 4. Lily Morgan, Rochester, soph. (22:24.3); 5. Lydia Jack, Tumwater, jr. (22:32.5); 6. Olivia Myers, Tumwater, sr. (22:52.6); 7. Olivia Ahrens, Tumwater, fr. (23:12.4); 8. Olivia Marty, Tumwater, jr. (23:14.2); 9. Elaina Koenig, W.F. West, jr. (23:23.6); 10. Hannah Shrum, Shelton, sr. (23:23.6).

Small schools

Local schools in 1A, 2B and 1B leagues that finished in the top three as a team and the top 10 as individuals in their league meets.

1A Nisqually (Boys): Team results — 1. Charles Wright 32, 3. Vashon Island 57. Individual results — 1. Jahan Bains, Charles Wright, sr. (17:03); 2. Steven Baltz, Life Christian, sr. (17:15); 3. Nick Brassard, Charles Wright, sr. (17:46); 6. Ursa Medeiros, Vashon Island, sr. (18:03); 7. Dylan Manning, Charles Wright, fr. (18:22); 9. Jack Sclair, Charles Wright, fr. (18:42); 10. Mead Gill, Vashon Island, sr. (19:02).

1A Nisqually (Girls): Team results — 1. Charles Wright 15. Individual results — 1. Madeline Yarkin, Vashon Island, fr. (20:32); 2. Isabella Mastras, Charles Wright, sr. (20:41); 3. Olivia Roberts, Life Christian, jr. (21:42.48); 4. Daphne Glenn, Charles Wright, fr. (21:49.36); 8. Dylan Brassard, Charles Wright, soph. (24:31.51); 9. Taylor Huffman, Vashon Island, fr. (24:34.31); 10. Anna Parrott, Annie Wright, jr. (25:31.38).

1A Evergreen (Boys): Team results — 1. Tenino 15. Individual results — 1. Sam Hill, Tenino, sr. (17:50.3); 3. Drew Hart, Tenino, sr. (18:15.3); 5. Carson Hart, Tenino, fr. (18:38.5); 6. Toby Suess, Tenino, jr. (19:05.7); 8. Elijah Flores, Elma, soph. (19:53.2); 10. Braxton Williams, Tenino, jr. (20:03.1).

1A Evergreen (Girls): Individual results — 6. Kenzie Haver, Elma, fr. (25:20.5); 8. Claire Scibelli, Tenino, jr. (27:00.1); 9. Alexandra Doig, Tenino, sr. (29:20.3).

2B Pacific (Boys): Team results — 1. Northwest Christian 32. Individual results — 2. Asher Ingram, Northwest Christian, soph. (16:13); 6. Caden Buster, Northwest Christian, jr. (17:35); 7. Alan Penrose, Northwest Christian, fr. (17:40); 10. Micah Husbey, Northwest Christian, soph. (18:34).

2B Pacific (Girls): Individual results — 1. Josie Ryder, Northwest Christian, soph. (19:47); 4. Rachel Carlson, Northwest Christian, soph. (21:17); 5. Ana Green, Northwest Christian, fr. (21:59); 7. Hannah Livingston, Northwest Christian, jr. (22:31).

2B Central (Boys): Team results — 2. Rainier 65. Individual results — 5. Dylan Davis, Rainier, jr. (18:10.1); 6. Ryan Doidge, Rainier, jr. (18:41.6).

2B Central (Girls): Individual results — 1. Selena Niemi, Rainier, jr. (20:47.5); 5. Hailey Tyrrell, Rainier, soph. (23:45.1); 8. Hayden Busic, Rainier, soph. (24:20); 10. Zoe Matheson, Rainier, jr. (25:39.3).

1B SeaTac (Boys): Team results — 1. Pope John Paul II 17. Individual results — Kobe Deutscher, Pope John Paul II, sr. (17:07); 2. Trevor Dugo, Pope John Paul II, jr. (17:50); 3. Luke Christensen, Pope John Paul II, soph. (17:59); 5. Noah Ashe, Pope John Paul II, jr. (18:21); 6. Joseph Harris, Pope John Paul II, jr. (18:23); 7. Joe Oczkewicz, Pope John Paul II, sr. (19:14); 9. Logan Johnson, Pope John Paul II, fr. (19:39); 10. David Svetlov, Tacoma Baptist, soph. (20:17).

1B SeaTac (Girls): Team results — 1. Pope John Paul II 15. Individual results — 1. Clare Kondrat, Pope John Paul II, jr. (21:19); 2. Maggie Larson, Pope John Paul II, sr. (21:48); 3. Catelin King, Pope John Paul II, soph. (22:05); 4. Moriah Steinbrecher, Pope John Paul II, soph. (22:51); 6. Holley Nichols, Pope John Paul II, sr. (23:12); 7. Bella Kondrat, Pope John Paul II, soph. (23:27); 8. Taylor Ames, Pope John Paul II, fr. (24:06); 9. Emeline Russell, Pope John Paul II, sr. (24:12); 10. Emilie Cash, Pope John Paul II, jr. (24:31).