5 takeaways from Spanaway Lake’s stunning win over defending 3A PCL champion Lincoln

Spanaway Lake High School football pulled off what may well be the biggest stunner in the South Sound this season — and it’s only Week 1.

A season after snagging the Class 3A Pierce County League’s final seed into the district playoffs, the Sentinels strolled into Lincoln Bowl on Friday night in Tacoma, and shocked the defending league champion Abes with a 34-7 upset win.

“It felt good,” sophomore Jasiah Wagoner said. “This was our year to really have our best shot at them, and it feels good to execute and capitalize on it.”

When the final buzzer sounded, the Sentinels cheered and collectively sprinted toward the north end zone in celebration.

Cameron Robak, who has been Spanaway Lake’s head coach since 2018, but was an assistant in the system for years prior, said this was the “biggest win” he could remember in his time with the program.

“It means everything,” he said. “This is what we’ve been dreaming about since August when football was supposed to start.

“I’m tearing up right now because that’s how incredible this is. They did amazing.”

Here are five takeaways from Spanaway Lake’s thrilling victory:

1. The Sentinels grabbed the lead early — and never lost it

Both sides were slow to start offensively playing in a season opener about six months after they were originally scheduled to.

Spanaway Lake’s first two drives ended in quick punts, as did Lincoln’s first possession. But, the Abes made the first meaningful mistake, and the Sentinels capitalized.

Backed up at their own 20-yard line midway through the first quarter, the Abes looked to throw on the first play of their second drive. Sophomore quarterback Gabarri Johnson tossed a short screen pass to his right, but it ricocheted off the helmet of a Lincoln receiver.

Sentinels senior linebacker Daeviante Alexander corralled the loose ball, and barreled in 17 yards for the touchdown to give the Sentinels the early advantage.

“I thought I was running fast in my head,” Alexander said with a smile recalling the play. “Everybody said I was running slow, but it didn’t matter. Got in the end zone.”

That play set the tone for the Sentinels, who scored twice more within the next two minutes. Lincoln lost the ensuing kickoff, and Spanaway Lake needed only four plays to punch in their second score on a 2-yard scamper by Josh Collie.

The Abes again fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Sentinels quarterback Dempsey James connected with Deonte Hayes on a 27-yard score three plays later.

That gave the Sentinels a 21-0 advantage at the quarter break.

2. Spanaway Lake held Lincoln’s usually high-scoring offense in check

The last time the Abes were held to seven points?

That would be back in 2018, when they were bounced from the state playoffs by Rainier Beach in a 14-7 loss.

“We just wanted to make a statement in this game,” Wagoner said.

Spanaway Lake limited the Abes to less than 250 yards of total offense, forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble — three turnovers on downs and three punts.

Lincoln missed on a few scoring opportunities — four drives ended in Sentinels territory, and three inside Spanaway Lake’s 25 — but Spanaway Lake’s defense was relentless in pressuring Johnson and holding him to 9-of-29 passing for 137 yards.

Lincoln’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter, when Johnson hit LaRon Monroe for a 20-yard score to make it 21-7.

3. Wagoner makes impact on both sides of ball

Wagoner, a four-star recruit, is considered among the top 100 recruits nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports.com as a cornerback, and already holds offers from five FBS schools.

But, he plenty impactful for the Sentinels on offense Friday night, too.

He hauled in four passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the second half. His 10-yard grab late in the third quarter gave the Sentinels a three-touchdown cushion, and his 28-yard score midway through the fourth closed the door on the Abes.

James finished 16-of-29 passing for 213 yards and the three touchdowns for Spanaway Lake.

4. Abes reign over 3A PCL ends

Lincoln made an undefeated run through the league last season on its way to the best finish in school history.

The Abes shut out their first three opponents — including Spanaway Lake — by a combined score of 149-0.

Stadium scored one touchdown the following week before the Abes then shut out Mount Tahoma.

Lakes was more competitive, but still lost by three touchdowns. Bethel was Lincoln’s closest margin of victory, but the Abes still breezed to a 35-21 win.

In fact, before this loss to Spanaway Lake, the Abes’ most recent league loss was in 2018, when Lakes came to Lincoln Bowl and upended the third-ranked Abes with a 42-24 win.

But, Lincoln’s dominant streak came to an end Friday.

“We’ve got to get better,” Abes coach Masaki Matsumoto said. “A lot of missed opportunities. … A lot of youth. I told them, ‘We’ve got to grow up fast.’

“That team from last year is gone. We’ve got to do a lot better, and it starts with me.”

5. The Bowl was quiet

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Bowl was without its usual crowd, and much quieter than a typical Friday night under the lights.

There were no fans cheering in the stands. There was no band playing. The two sides had to take it upon themselves to keep the energy up on the sidelines.

But, even in a different atmosphere, the consensus seemed to be it was good to be back playing football.

“We’ve been waiting for it forever,” Robak said. “We were supposed to have a scrimmage last week and it got canceled because of the snow. … I’m so upset that our fans couldn’t be here because we travel so well and they’ve loved us through the years. But, I hope they all watched the live stream. They’re definitely going to hear about it.

“We’re just happy to be back on the field playing football.”