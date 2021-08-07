From Graham-Kapowsin to Montlake, Husky QB Dylan Morris knows where he wants to be

Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris hands-off the ball during an NCAA college football team practice Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Dylan Morris was anticipating his future as a Washington Huskies quarterback long before made his first career start on Montlake last November.

Days before beginning his sophomore season at Graham-Kapowsin High School in August of 2016, he collected his first three Division I offers — including one from the hometown program he grew up watching.

More offers came as Morris emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2019 class, but he made his decision early. A month before his junior season with the Eagles, he announced he would stay home to play college football in Seattle.

His future set, he guided the Eagles’ offense for two more seasons, signed during the early period in late 2018, and enrolled in classes about two weeks later.

He redshirted his first season with the Huskies in 2019, as former Lake Stevens star Jacob Eason, now with the Indianapolis Colts, led the offense in his one season with the program. Morris was named the program’s Offensive Scout Squad MVP.

Then, when the quarterback competition played out ahead of a delayed season last fall, it was Morris who nabbed the starting job for the Huskies’ eventual season-opener against Oregon State.

He’s remained there since, starting each of UW’s four games during the shortened season, and resuming his role working with the first-team offense as fall camp opened this week.

Morris, who spoke to reporters for the first time since joining UW’s program following practice Saturday afternoon, reflected on the moment he found out he would become the Huskies’ starter last November.

“It was about a week before the game,” he said. “They told me they were going to go with me first. It’s a blessing for me. I’ve been dreaming of being a Husky quarterback my whole life. My grandpa was a season ticket holder. My mom went to games.

“It was just a surreal moment that I was going to be able to go out in the purple and gold and play some football.”

Morris called his parents to relay the news.

“I think they had some tears shed, and I just thanked them for all they did for me, because without them I wouldn’t be in that position,” he said.

Then, he turned his attention to the week ahead, breaking down film and preparing to face his first opponent as a college quarterback.

He threw for 141 yards and rushed for a touchdown in a win over Oregon State in his first appearance. He threw for 230 more yards and two scores in another win over Arizona the following week. A season-high 272 yards and two more passing touchdowns in a thrilling win over Utah followed. He rushed for another score the next week, but UW dropped what became its season finale to Stanford.

The shortened season — which was shortened more when UW missed a chance at a Pac-12 championship and a bowl game due to COVID-19 — surely wasn’t what Morris was expecting, but there was value in the four games the Huskies did play in his first season leading the offense.

“He had never played college football before last fall,” Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said. “So, just having those reps and being in that environment and going out there against an opponent — that’s huge if you’ve never played college football before and felt the speed of it.”

With a full schedule ahead, Morris said he believes the team “is going to be really hungry.”

“We’re ready to go for a full season and try to get that Pac-12 championship,” he said.

And all indications are he will again be behind center for the Huskies when they open their season against Montana on Sept. 4.

Huskies offensive coordinator John Donovan said Morris continues to look more comfortable running the offense.

“He’s pretty dialed in,” Donovan said. “He takes it very seriously. He’s in here working early. Here late. He knows every time he walks in this building he’s got to prove himself, and that’s like that at any position, and if you have that attitude, no matter who you’re are, you’re going to get better and we’re going to get better because of it.”

This season brings the opportunity for Morris to take the next step in his progression as a quarterback.

“He was very good at what we asked him to do,” Donovan said of Morris’ four starts last season. “He did things how we wanted it done. Now he’s got to kind of do it a little bit, as far operationally, in his own flair, his own flavor, and be natural with it.”

As Morris continues to get more experience in the Huskies’ system, Donovan has seen him make strides.

“I think I’ve seen already it’s not as methodical as what it once was,” Donovan said. “It’s more natural, there’s more flow to it, so I think that’s been something that we’ve talked about and he’s done a good job with.”

And the work ethic Morris has shown has not gone unnoticed.

“When you put that much time into something and you work at it and it’s important to you, guys know that,” Donovan said. “You’ve got to be seen. You’ve got to be seen in the weight room, you’ve got to be seen in the film room, you’ve got to be seen studying, you’ve got to do the right thing. He does everything he’s supposed to do.

“ … When you see a guy doing what he’s supposed to do when he’s supposed to do it, and extra, you’re going to listen to someone like that, and I think he does have some great leadership ability. I think there’s more to come at some point, but I think his work ethic and his preparation allows him to be confident in that way.”

The ability to watch film — Morris said he is “always wanting to watch more film. I can’t watch enough” — and interact with coaches and teammates in person this season has also helped not only in Morris’ progression, but in establishing chemistry. Morris said there is a lot more to this Huskies’ offense than a four-game season could show.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting for this offense,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of weapons. We’re really deep in the running back room, we’re really deep in the tight end room, we’ve got a lot of really talented receivers and I think it’s going to be really fun just to go out there and ball.

“It’s going to be really tough for defenses I think to stop us because we can do so many things.”