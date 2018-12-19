‘He’s the optimal Chris Petersen quarterback.’ Longtime commit Dylan Morris signs with Huskies

More than 17 months have passed since Graham-Kapowsin High School quarterback Dylan Morris took to Twitter to announce his college decision.
“I’m stayin’ home,” Morris wrote.
He included a photo with Washington Huskies coach Chris Petersen and then-co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jonathan Smith. And, he added his signature, in purple, to a short note detailing his choice.
Morris, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound four-star recruit who has long been considered the state’s top prospect in the 2019 class, has never wavered from the commitment he made on July 16, 2017. Wednesday morning, in front of an auditorium full of family, coaches and peers, he celebrated officially signing with the Huskies.
“It’s definitely a very good feeling being with my family and signing,” Morris said. “I’ve had this dream of being a Washington Husky my whole life, and now it’s finally true.”
Morris, a two-time TNT All-Area selection and former all-state selection, wrapped up his high school career by leading the Eagles to the Class 4A state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season as the program’s quarterback. He finished his senior campaign completing 173 of 291 passes for 2,571 yards and 28 touchdowns, taking Graham-Kapowsin to the quarterfinals for the third time in his career.
During his career, Morris threw for 9,815 yards and 99 touchdowns, and had completed 62.3 percent of his passes. He also leapfrogged future teammate Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, on the state’s all-time passing yardage list on the final throw of his career.
Morris leaves Graham-Kapowsin as No. 7 on the all-time list for career passing yards, and eighth on the all-time list for career completions (636), ahead of Skyline’s Jake Heaps, and just behind Eason.
Morris is considered the No. 155 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports.com composite, and the sixth-ranked pocket passer nationally. He also competed in the Elite 11 quarterbacks competition and Nike’s The Opening Finals last summer, and was the co-offensive player of the year in the 4A SPSL as a senior.
He had offers from Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon and Oregon State before making his early commitment to UW.
Brandon Huffman, the National Recruiting Editor at 247Sports, has compared Morris to Prosser lefty Kellen Moore, who went on to play at Boise State, and later for the Dallas Cowboys. Huffman says Morris, who is right-handed, has a bigger arm than Moore, but the two have a similar intelligence for the game.
“I think he’s the optimal Chris Petersen quarterback,” Huffman said of Morris. “He maybe won’t overwhelm you with the big, physical tools, but he has the high mental make-up.”
Morris has also already met qualifications for graduation at Graham-Kapowsin, and finished up academically last week. He will head to Seattle next month and enroll in classes beginning with the winter quarter.
“It was definitely a stressful process going through summer school, and all of the extra classes I had to take, but now that it’s over, it’s a big weight lifted off of my shoulders,” Morris said. “Now, being signed, I’m ready to start college.
“I just wanted to get there, and get that three months before spring ball starts to get acclimated to college. ... I’m excited to get started both with classes and with football.”
Morris will join a crowded quarterbacks room that also includes Eason, the presumed starter next year, redshirt freshman Jake Haener and freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff. Kennedy Catholic sophomore Sam Huard, the son of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard, and nephew of Brock Huard, also announced his commitment to UW ahead of the Apple Cup last month.
“I just take it as a learning experience, just learning from a guy (Eason) that I’ve looked up to since I’ve been in high school,” Morris said last summer. “There’s going to be competition everywhere, and I might as well stay home with the people I know and the coaches I’m most comfortable with.”
Morris was one of 20 players to sign with the Huskies during the early period, which the NCAA enacted last year, and has been one of the most vocal commits on social media in the 2019 class. Two more players from around the state — Rainier Beach offensive lineman Nathaniel Kalepo, the No. 2 recruit in the state, and Federal Way linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, the No. 9 recruit — also signed with the Huskies on Wednesday.
“Just seeing everybody in our class, especially the guys that are committed, staying true to it and signing early, I think it just shows the type of family we have at Washington,” Morris said.
Graham-Kapowsin running back Aaron Olmos, who was averaging 129.6 rushing yards per game before a season-ending injury in Week 5, joined Morris on Wednesday, signing with NAIA program Montana Western.
“From the first time I visited there, it felt like home,” Olmos said. “Everyone there was so nice to me, and it felt like I belonged there from the very first time I went there. The second time I visited, I knew it was the right place for me.”
Olmos is projected to play linebacker, a position he played growing up, and intermittently this season for the Eagles before his injury, at Montana Western.
“I’ve always loved defense,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to play. Going back to defense is going to be awesome for me.”
