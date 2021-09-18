Huskies score 7 touchdowns, rout Arkansas State for first win of season

Huskies tailback Sean McGrew pops into the end zone in front of Arkansas State safety Anthony Switzer for a 13-yard touchdown run during Saturday’s NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 18, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Two weeks ago, there were countless boats anchored in the harbor in the shadow of Husky Stadium.

Fans poured into the seats for the return of college football in Seattle, excitement palpable, so many months removed from the last time the stadium hosted a crowd.

The Huskies ran out of their tunnel and through the purple smoke to roars. They scored on their first drive and the siren blared. But, as the evening progressed, the cheers dissipated.

Washington didn’t score again, and the stadium emptied in a hurry after Montana shocked the Huskies in their season opener, handing them their first loss to an FCS program in their history.

A week later, thousands of miles away in Ann Arbor, they dropped a three-touchdown loss to Michigan, beginning 0-2 for the first time since the winless 2008 season.

And so UW returned home to a much different environment here Saturday afternoon. Two deflating losses to open the season, a nonconference, Group of Five opponent in Arkansas State on deck, and of course the chance of rain — and yes, the rain did eventually pour — didn’t generate much pregame buzz.

In the minutes leading up to kickoff, there were fewer than 20 boats floating in the harbor. Fans still trickled into the stadium, but the lower bowl and the upper bleachers were much more sparse than they were two weeks ago.

Perhaps they will return in larger numbers in weeks to come — because the Huskies, after two troubling performances to open this season, gave their rain-soaked fans a show worth watching.

After managing only two touchdowns the first two weeks, UW’s offense scored four — on consecutive drives — in the first half against the Red Wolves. The Huskies added two more touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.

And, their defense had little trouble containing Arkansas State’s up-tempo attack, shutting out the Red Wolves in the first half, and allowing only a field goal late in the third quarter when UW had already built a five-touchdown lead.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In the closing minutes of the game, linebacker Bralen Trice added a fumble recovery for a touchdown to seal what was a much-needed 52-3 victory.

If there was a moment of doubt in the opening seconds of this game — the Huskies went a quick three-and-out on short run and two incompletions — that this offense could indeed make a turnaround, that doubt dissipated quickly.

The game still scoreless, UW’s offense marched 88 yards down the field on its next drive. Dylan Morris found Taj Davis for 14 yards. Then he connected with Jalen McMillan — who missed the season opener still recovering from an injury during fall camp, and played sparingly last week against Michigan — for a 39-yard completion that sparked the crowd.

It was the first catch of the season for McMillan — and only second of the second-year freshman’s career — who went on to finish with 10 catches for 175 yards and a score.

McMillan’s first catch took the Huskies across midfield, and they steadily moved the closer to the end zone, eventually capping the drive with a 13-yard touchdown toss from Morris to his trusted tight end Cade Otton.

UW grabbed the lead at that point for the first time since its season-opening drive against Montana — but this time never seemed in jeopardy of losing it.

Another long completion from Morris to McMillan down the sideline on the Huskies’ next drive — this time for 30 yards, and McMillan made a leaping grab behind a defender — again helped spur the offense forward. Sixth-year tailback Sean McGrew, making his first appearance of the season in the backfield, finished the drive by jump cutting between two Red Wolves defenders, scampering 13 yards into the end zone and letting out an emphatic yell.

Another 19-yard grab by McMillan over the middle on the next drive helped set up what was a 2-yard score by tailback Richard Newton out of the wildcat formation two plays later.

McMillan’s first career touchdown came on the next drive. He caught an 18-yard pass from Morris to again set the Huskies up inside Arkansas State territory, and then hauled in a 33-yard pass from Morris as he trotted into the end zone, and gave UW a four-touchdown lead it took into the break.

UW added another touchdown in the third, this time on a 2-yard scoring run by McGrew to make it 35-0 before the Red Wolves scored their first points.

Morris — who finished 23-of-39 passing for 367 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions — later connected with Terrell Bynum on a 42-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 42-3 lead.

And Peyton Henry added a 38-yard field goal in the fourth, capping what was the first drive of freshman five-star quarterback Sam Huard’s career.

The Huskies defense had little trouble with the Red Wolves’ offense in the drives between their own offense’s scoring barrage, causing and recovering two fumbles, including Trice’s late 72-yard fumble recovery for a score, and adding an interception by Julius Irvin on the Red Wolves’ final drive of the game.

Arkansas State’s only points came on a Blake Grupe 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

This story will be updated.