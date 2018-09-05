Statewide high school football scores, Week 2

WEEK 2
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 6)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
South Kitsap vs. Rogers
Nonleague
Mount Tahoma vs. River Ridge
AROUND THE STATE
Bishop Blanchet vs. Cascade of Everett
Castle Rock vs. Mark Morris
Cheney vs. Rogers of Spokane
Chiawana vs. Kennewick
Hockinson vs. Archbishop Murphy
Kingston vs. Port Townsend
Monroe vs. Woodinville
North Mason vs. Klahowya
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 7)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Bellarmine Prep
Olympia vs. Sumner
Puyallup vs. Emerald Ridge
2A SPSL Mountain
Fife vs. Washington
Foss vs. Foster
Franklin Pierce vs. Lindbergh
Renton vs. White River
2A SPSL Sound
Eatonville vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Highline vs. Clover Park
Steilacoom vs. Orting
2B Pacific Coastal
Chief Leschi vs. Ocosta
Nonleague
Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside
Auburn Mountainview vs. Enumclaw
Bethel vs. O’Dea, 7:45 p.m.
Bonney Lake vs. Timberline
Bremerton vs. Wilson
Decatur vs. Spanaway Lake
Federal Way vs. Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Gig Harbor vs. Curtis
Hazen vs. Camas
Lakes vs. Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.
Life Christian vs. Toutle Lake
Lincoln vs. Lake Stevens
Kentlake vs. Tahoma
Kentridge vs. Nathan Hale
King’s Way Christian vs. Tenino
Mount Rainier vs. Jackson
Mount Si vs. Kentwood
North Thurston vs. Port Angeles
Rochester vs. Elma
Seton Catholic vs. Charles Wright
Shelton vs. Montesano
Skyline vs. Peninsula
Thomas Jefferson vs. Todd Beamer
Toledo vs. Rainier
Tumwater vs. Yelm
Vashon Island vs. Coupeville, 6 p.m.
W.F. West vs. Capital
AROUND THE STATE
Anacortes vs. Lynden Christian
Arlington vs. Squalicum
Asotin vs. McCall-Donnelly (Idaho)
Bellevue Christian vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.
Blaine vs. Cedar Park Christian
Centralia vs. Evergreen of Vancouver
Chelan vs. Warden
Chimacum vs. South Whidbey
Clarkston vs. Grangeville (Idaho)
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. College Place
Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Mead, 6 p.m.
Colfax vs. Freeman
Colton vs. Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse
Columbia of Burbank vs. Mabton
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Ilwaco
Connell vs. Quincy
Davis vs. Lewis and Clark
DeSales vs. Dayton-Waitsburg
East Valley of Spokane vs. Lakeland (Idaho)
Eastlake vs. Lake Washington
Eastmont vs. Pasco
Ephrata vs. Cascade of Leavenworth
Everett vs. Lynnwood, 8 p.m.
Ferndale vs. Lynden
Ferris vs. Lake City (Idaho)
Forks vs. Sequim
Glacier Peak vs. Snohomish
Goldendale vs. White Swan
Granger vs. Wahluke
Granite Falls vs. Nooksack Valley
Hanford vs. Walla Walla
Heritage vs. Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.
Hermiston (Ore.) vs. Richland
Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen
Inchelium vs. Bridgeport
Kelso vs. R.A. Long
Kettle Falls vs. Liberty Bell
La Conner vs. Lummi
La Salle vs. Selah
Lake Roosevelt vs. Tonasket
Lakeside of Seattle vs. King’s
Liberty Christian vs. Soap Lake
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Cedarcrest
Liberty of Spangle vs. Chewelah
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert
Lord Tweedsmuir (B.C.) vs. Burlington-Edison
Lyle-Wishram vs. Oakville
Mariner vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Oak Harbor
Mercer Island vs. Issaquah
Meadowdale vs. Shorewood
Medical Lake vs. Okanogan
Mount Spokane vs. Moses Lake
Mount Vernon vs. Sedro-Woolley
Mountain View vs. Juanita
Mountlake Terrace vs. Ingraham
Naches Valley vs. East Valley of Yakima
Napavine vs. Kalama
Neah Bay vs. Taholah, 6 p.m.
Newport of Bellevue vs. Bellevue
North Creek vs. West Seattle
North Kitsap vs. Kamiak
Northport vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Odessa vs. Cusick
Olympic vs. Bainbridge
Omak vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
Onalaska vs. Mossyrock
Oroville vs. Manson
Pomeroy vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.
Prairie vs. Washougal
Priest River (Idaho) vs. Newport
Pullman vs. North Central, 5 p.m.
Quincy vs. Brewster
Rainier Christian vs. Naselle
Raymond vs. Morton-White Pass
Reardan vs. Davenport
Redmond vs. Seattle Prep
Republic vs. Pateros
Ridgefield vs. Fort Vancouver, 8 p.m.
River View vs. Grandview
Riverside vs. Bonners Ferry (Idaho)
Roosevelt vs. Inglemoor
Royal vs. Othello
Saint Maries (Idaho) vs. Deer Park
Sammamish vs. Interlake
Seattle Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.
Selkirk vs. Entiat, 6 p.m.
Shadle Park vs. West Valley of Spokane
Shorecrest vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.
Skyview vs. Columbia River
Southridge vs. Kamiakin
Stanwood vs. Marysville-Getchell
Stevenson vs. Corbett (Ore.)
Sultan vs. Cashmere
Sunnyside vs. Cleveland
Sunnyside Christian vs. Garfield-Palouse
Toppenish vs. Kiona Benton
Tri-Cities Prep vs. Kittitas-Thorp
Union vs. El Cerrito (Calif.)
University vs. Post Falls (Idaho)
Wahkiakum vs. Adna
Wapato vs. Highland
Wellpinit vs. Columbia of Hunters
Wenatchee vs. Lewiston (Idaho)
West Valley of Yakima vs. Prosser
Woodland vs. La Center
Wilber-Creston vs. Mary Walker
Winlock vs. South Bend
Zillah vs. Ellensburg
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 8)
SOUTH SOUND
Nonleague
Black Hills vs. Chief Sealth
Kennedy Catholic vs. Bothell
Mary M. Knight vs. Evergreen Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Stadium vs. Kent Meridian, 6 p.m.
Tacoma Baptist vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Battle Ground vs. Rainier Beach, 3:30 p.m.
Central Catholic (Ore.) vs. Eastside Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Garfield, 1 p.m.
Colville vs. Meridian, 1 p.m.
Concrete vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, 1 p.m.
Crescent vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Curlew vs. Waterville-Mansfield
Lakewood vs. Bellingham, 3 p.m.
Mount Baker vs. Sehome
Saint Ignatius (Calif.) vs. Gonzaga Prep, 6 p.m.
