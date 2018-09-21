Week 4: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
4A NPSL Mountain
AUBURN RIVERSIDE RAVENS (3-0) VS. ENUMCLAW HORNETS (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Pete’s Pool, Enumclaw
About the Ravens: The Ravens have plenty of talent to help them redeem last year’s loss against the Hornets. DL Justus Legg (24 tackles, 6.5 for losses, three sacks), who has six Division I offers from schools like Michigan, Oregon and Utah, is back from a season-ending shoulder injury, terrorizing opposing offenses. And RB Javon Forward (58 carries, 446 yards, eight TDs) is one of the South Sound’s top rushers.
About the Hornets: Enumclaw shocked the Ravens last season, sealing a 30-27 win with a late interception, and snapping Auburn Riverside’s undefeated streak six weeks into the season. The Hornets went on to win the 4A NPSL Olympic, with the Ravens finishing second. Enumclaw has won three of the past four in the series. The offense is fueled by QB Kellen Kranc (30 of 45, 545 yards, six total TDs) and RB Nick Harberts (42 carries, 296 yards, seven TDs).
TNT pick: Enumclaw, 28-24
4A SPSL
CURTIS VIKINGS (3-0) VS. NO. 10 SUMNER SPARTANS (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
About the Vikings: Curtis is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the 4A SPSL, along with Graham-Kapowsin and Puyallup. They picked up an impressive win over Gig Harbor in Week 2, bracketed by league wins over Rogers and South Kitsap. The Vikings’ early run is perhaps the league’s biggest surprise so far, after the program missed the playoffs the past two years. RB Caleb Kwalalon (42 carries, 658 yards, 10 TDs) leads the South Sound in rushing.
About the Spartans: Coach Keith Ross started planning for Curtis soon after the Spartans’ lopsided loss to Puyallup last week. The Spartans — who hadn’t allowed a point until conceding 37 to Puyallup — have to regroup quickly, but that’s not unfamiliar territory. After losing to G-K and Puyallup in back-to-back weeks last season, the Spartans went on a seven-game winning streak and advanced to the 4A state semifinals.
TNT pick: Sumner, 34-21
NO. 6 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (3-0) VS. NO. 1 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Art Crate Field, Spanaway
About the Vikings: Last week’s 37-7 rout of Sumner made a statement — the Vikings are seeking a repeat undefeated 4A SPSL title. QB Jacob Holcomb (56 of 82, 920 yards; 32 carries, 206 yards; 12 total TDs) has emerged as an offensive star, impressing through the air and on the ground. Puyallup’s defense has given up just three first-half touchdowns, allowing the Vikings to pull away from each of their first three opponents.
About the Eagles: Perhaps the biggest threat to Puyallup’s title defense, the Eagles are considered the top team in 4A by the Associated Press after the first three weeks. G-K prevailed in a thrilling 51-50 overtime contest against Oregon 6A powerhouse Sheldon, and has picked up two 4A SPSL wins since. QB Dylan Morris (53 of 77, 818 yards, nine TDs), a UW commit, RB Aaron Olmos (56 carries, 445 yards, seven TDs) and WR Malaki Roberson (26 catches, 427 yards, four TDs) spearhead the Eagles’ attack.
TNT pick: Puyallup, 31-27
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 7 WOODINVILLE (3-0) VS. NO. 2 MOUNT SI (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie
About the Falcons: Known for their defense, Woodinville was perfect in 4A KingCo play a year ago, surrendering just 9.8 points per game — including giving up a single touchdown to the Wildcats in a lopsided 38-7 win. Last year’s 4A runner-up is back at it, giving up just four touchdowns in the first three weeks. LB Danny Metsker (22 tackles, two for losses) and DL Dylan Lewis (19 tackles, eight for losses) lead a defense that has combined for four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
About the Wildcats: Known for their offense, Mount Si has scored more than 50 points in each of its first three games — all blowout wins. QB Cale Millen (60 of 80, 1,008 yards, 17 TDs), an Oregon commit, has shown why he’s considered one of the nation’s top passers, completing 77.5 percent of his throws and boasting a 17-1 touchdown-interception ratio. WR Jonny Barrett (20 catches, 469 yards, 11 TDs) is another Division I talent, and Millen’s top target.
TNT pick: Mount Si, 35-28
