5 takeaways from the fourth week of football in the South Sound

Puyallup took firm control of the 4A SPSL with another statement win, Lakes is 2-0 since the return of running back Khalil Lewis and some other key starters, and a handful of local teams remain undefeated.
Here are five takeaways from the fourth week of high school football in the South Sound.
1. Puyallup in position to reclaim 4A SPSL crown
Puyallup made a statement last week with a 30-point win over a Sumner team that advanced to the Class 4A semifinals last season.
This week? The Vikings (4-0) made a bigger statement, rallying for a 41-34 overtime win on the road against top-ranked Graham-Kapowsin to take sole control of the 4A SPSL.
Puyallup linebacker Danny Uluilakepa caused and recovered an Eagles fumble at the 1-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, stopping G-K from scoring what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.
The Vikings scored on a 2-yard Kyle Cramer run in the overtime period. And Ben Rodriguez picked off UW commit Dylan Morris on the first play of G-K’s overtime drive to end the game.
“It’s really huge for us,” Puyallup quarterback Jacob Holcomb said. “I think it helps with our confidence. We were already confident before, but a win like this, against a team like that? G-K, they’re a great football team, really disciplined. For us to come here and beat them is just huge for us.”
If this story sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Puyallup knocked off juggernauts Sumner and G-K in back-to-back weeks for the second consecutive season with Friday’s victory.
The Vikings travel to play another 4A contender in Union (4-0) next week. They wrap up 4A SPSL play against Olympia, South Kitsap, Curtis and Rogers, with a repeat title within reach.
2. Lakes ‘a much different team’ after opening 0-2
Traditional 3A powerhouse Lakes lost its first two games to Capital and Central Kitsap, but has since picked up two wins, outscoring 3A PCL opponents Mount Tahoma and Stadium 103-7.
“We’re a much different team now, no doubt about it, and will be next week, too,” coach Dave Miller said.
Lakes had a few key players back that missed the opening two games, Miller said, including standout running back and safety Khalil Lewis. Lewis has recorded 382 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the past two weeks.
“He’s our alpha male, he’s a leader on the team,” Miller said. “Whenever everybody sees him out there, they stand a little taller and walk a little prouder.”
Lakes also returned center Aaron Evans and right guard Wilzayvian Atkins. Lineman Zefanaia Magalei, RB/LB Howard Golden, WR/DB Jaedon Hall and all-purpose player Jayden Tinsley return next week.
3. Huard is on record-setting pace, averaging 457 passing yards
Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard has led the state in passing since throwing for a career-high 552 yards and 10 scores — which tied the state’s single-game record — in Week 1, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
In a 42-14 win over Tahoma this week, the sophomore finished 30 of 42 for 313 yards and three touchdowns. And most of that came in the first half.
Huard, who is considered the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the nation in his class, is nearing the 2,000-yard milestone just four games in. He has completed 103 of 161 passes for 1,827 yards and 21 touchdowns.
If Huard, who picked up his fourth offer from Tennessee last week, keeps up this pace, several state records are within reach.
Prosser’s Kellen Moore last set the single-season passing record in 2005, with 4,600 yards in 15 games. Moore also has the touchdowns record (67 in 13 games), set in 2006. Brett Rypien of Shadle Park set the completion record (345 in 12 games) in 2014.
4. Some teams are already playing with league title implications
Puyallup’s wins over Sumner and G-K will help establish the hierarchy in the 4A SPSL.
Enumclaw (4-0) established itself as one of the teams to beat in the top-tier 4A NPSL Mountain with a win over Auburn Riverside, while division members Kennedy Catholic (3-1) and Todd Beamer (3-1) also collected wins.
And Lincoln, Lakes and Bethel have each opened 3A PCL play with two victories.
Next week, the 3A SSC has two games with possible league-title implications.
Timberline (3-1) and Peninsula (3-1) will slug it out for the third consecutive season at Roy Anderson Field. The Blazers have clinched the last two league titles with wins over the Seahawks.
Meanwhile, Capital (4-0) and Yelm (2-2) will battle for a coveted 3A SSC win.
5. These programs still have zeros in the loss column
The list of local undefeated teams shortens each week, but six programs in the South Sound still have a zero in the loss column.
▪ Enumclaw won its fourth straight with a decisive 21-7 win over Auburn Riverside (3-1) to open 4A NPSL Mountain play.
▪ Kentlake is perhaps the biggest surprise after upending two teams — Tahoma and Kentwood — in the 4A NPSL’s top tier in consecutive weeks. The Falcons opened 4A NPSL Valley play with a 42-20 win over Auburn (1-3).
▪ Puyallup is the only unbeaten team left in the 4A SPSL after its overtime win over G-K.
▪ Capital is another surprise, opening with a perfect record after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade. The Cougars most recently routed North Thurston, 33-10.
▪ No. 2 Tumwater continued its run of nonleague dominance with a 57-13 thumping of McNary (Ore).
▪ Black Hills also enters 2A EvCo play undefeated after routing No. 9 Pullman, 37-13, on Saturday afternoon.
Steilacoom, Cascade Christian and Life Christian were all undefeated entering Saturday, but played after The News Tribune went to press.
