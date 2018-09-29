5 takeaways from the fifth week of football in the South Sound

Five local teams remain undefeated, a longtime coach picks up a signature win, and league title races are beginning to shake out.
Here are five takeaways from the fifth week of high school football in the South Sound.
1. The only undefeated team left in Pierce County is ...
Steilacoom.
The fourth-ranked Senintels (5-0) are perfect through five weeks for the first time since 2008. That year, they won 10 straight games before ultimately losing to Burlington-Edison in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
This year, Steilacoom is playing as expected with most of its impact players back after last season’s undefeated 2A SPSL title run and trip to the state quarterfinals.
Through the first five weeks, the Sentinels’ explosive offense is racking up 46.2 points per game, piloted by senior quarterback J.J. Lemming, the reigning 2A SPSL Sound MVP, who is 69 of 134 for 1,305 yards and 19 touchdowns to four interceptions.
Steilacoom’s defense is allowing just two touchdowns per game on average.
The Sentinels have key wins over 3A Lake Washington, which held 3A powerhouse Bellevue to a single touchdown this week, and 2A SPSL Sound rival River Ridge, which has been Steilacoom’s biggest challenger in the division the past three seasons.
This week, the Sentinels routed Highline, 61-14, and piled up eight touchdowns in the first half.
Lemming finished 10 of 17 for 275 yards and four touchdowns in two quarters, and a pair of Division I recruits continued to impress.
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka — who has early offers from Florida State, Oregon, and Oregon State — had four catches for 32 yards and a 3-yard touchdown in a half of work, and added a 74-yard punt return for a score.
Jaymason Willingham, a senior running back and linebacker who has drawn seven FCS offers, had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards, finishing with 61 yards on eight carries.
2. Three more locals in Thurston and King counties haven’t lost
Two crosstown rivals in Thurston County sit atop the 2A Evergreen Conference early on — Black Hills and Tumwater.
Both the No. 10 Wolves and the No. 2 T-Birds are undefeated through five weeks, and have favorable schedules leading into the annual Pioneer Bowl on Oct. 19 at Tumwater District Stadium.
Tumwater remains the team to beat in the 2A EvCo, and has won eight consecutive titles. The T-Birds haven’t lost a game in league play since 2009.
In King County, Enumclaw is the only South Sound school — and only 4A NPSL program — that remains unbeaten.
The Hornets pulled off a 57-48 win on the road against Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night in Burien to take control of the league’s top tier.
3. Central Kitsap coach Mark Keel wins 100th career game
Central Kitsap coach Mark Keel was doused with water in front of the Cougars’ home crowd Friday night in Bremerton.
Keel, in his 19th season with the program, reached a landmark 100th win of his career as the Cougars shut out 3A South Sound Conference rival Shelton, 50-0.
“I’ve been to plenty of banquets and seen a lot of coaches with plaques for 100 wins,” Keel told the Kitsap Sun after the win. “I was like ‘Wow, that’s a milestone. I’d like to be there someday.’
“Maybe one day it’ll sink in, but for right now, I’m going to enjoy it tonight and then get ready for Peninsula.”
Keel has a 100-87 record since taking over Central Kitsap’s program in 2000. He becomes the 12th active coach currently at a South Sound school to hit the mark according to data kept by the Washington State Football Coaches Association.
Tumwater’s Bill Beattie, who took over for retired Sid Otton two seasons ago, has the most wins of active South Sound coaches, with a 215-99 career record.
Beattie also coached stints at Olympia and Elma before replacing Otton, whose 394-132 record at Tumwater, Colfax and Coupeville in 49 seasons remains the state record.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Eric Kurle (who also coached at Clover Park and Bethel) is 188-71 in his 24th season.
Gig Harbor’s George Fairhart (Friday Harbor, Eatonville) is 179-100 in his 28th season.
Lakes’ Dave Miller is 166-48 in his 19th season with the program.
Tahoma’s Tony Davis (Renton) is 155-115 in his 28th season.
Ross Filkins, who has spent all 24 seasons at Peninsula, is 143-92.
Orting’s Randy Davis, who moved over from Cascade Christian this season, is 145-30 in his 15th season.
Todd Beamer’s Darren McKay (Timberline, Gig Harbor) is 139-93 in his 24th season.
Federal Way’s John Meagher is 125-92 in his 21st season with the program.
River Ridge’s Steve Schultz (Montesano) is 106-95 in his 21st season.
And Sumner’s Keith Ross is 105-71 in his 17th season.
4. Rogers win shakes up 4A SPSL, 3A PCL has three front-runners
Rogers, which missed the playoffs last season, handed No. 8 Sumner its second 4A SPSL loss Friday night in Puyallup.
The Rams escaped with a 14-10 win to create some movement in a league that has favored Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin and the Spartans since the last reclassification cycle.
No. 3 Puyallup (4-1) sits alone on top with four league wins, but Curtis (4-1), No. 5 G-K (4-1) and Rogers (3-2) are in a three-way tie for second midway through the season with three league wins and one loss apiece.
Sumner (3-2) drops to fifth after losses to the Rams and Puyallup.
In the 3A Pierce County League, No. 4 Lincoln (4-1), No. 6 Bethel (4-1) and a reloaded Lakes (3-2) team are knotted at the top with three wins apiece.
The league will start to sort out Thursday night in Spanaway when the Braves host the Lancers.
Back-up quarterback Puka Sokimi — who was 13 of 18 for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Mount Tahoma this week — is settling in well for injured starter Nate Hughes.
Meanwhile, Lakes has star running back Khalil Lewis and a handful of other starters back in its lineup after missing some early-season games.
5. Peninsula takes control of 3A SSC with OT win
The 3A South Sound Conference could crown a new champion this season, and it might be the Seahawks (4-1).
Peninsula handed two-time defending champion Timberline (3-2) its first outright league loss — excluding a win over Yelm in 2016 that later resulted in a forfeit due to an ineligible player — in two years on Thursday night in Purdy.
“It feels good earning it,” Peninsula coach Ross Filkins told The News Tribune after the 28-27 victory. “This one was one that we had to earn — every single play. It feels good to turn the tables and come out with a win.”
Timberline quarterback Hunter Campau scored four touchdowns — two rushing, two passing — finishing 19 of 28 passing for 220 yards, and rushing for 72 yards on 25 carries.
Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin also scored four times — three times rushing, once passing — finishing 11 of 16 passing for 164 yards, and rushing for 75 yards on 23 carries.
Griffin’s 25-yard touchdown run to open the overtime period proved decisive.
Timberline answered with a 10-yard strike from Campau to J.J. Graham, but a celebration penalty pushed the PAT try back, and Campau’s pass on the conversion try sailed out of the back of the end zone.
Peninsula is the only 3A SSC team to open 3-0 in league play with Capital (4-1) dropping its first game of the season to Yelm, 41-27, on Friday night.
