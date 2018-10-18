Statewide high school football scores, Week 8

WEEK 8
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 18)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Mountain
Kentwood 38, Kennedy Catholic 36
4A NPSL Valley
Federal Way 34, Auburn 22
4A SPSL
3A SSC
Central Kitsap 52, Capital 42
2A SPSL Mountain
Foster 44, Renton 0
AROUND THE STATE
Chiawana 42, Kamiakin 0
Eastlake 49, Redmond 0
Ellensburg 47, Quincy 8
Bothell 38, Ingelmoore 14
Mead 42, Lewis and Clark 21
St. Paul 59, Lyle-Wishram 14
Quilcene 2, Muckleshoot 0 (forfeit)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 19)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Mountain
Enumclaw 42, Tahoma 12
Todd Beamer 29, Auburn Riverside 13
4A NPSL Valley
Auburn Mountainview 8, Hazen 7
4A NPSL Sound
Mount Rainier 38, Kent-Meridian 14
Kentridge 39, Decatur 20
4A SPSL
Olympia 45, South Kitsap 20
Sumner 37, Bellarmine Prep 10
3A PCL
Bethel 42, Bonney Lake 8
Lakes 42, Lincoln 24
Stadium 47, Mount Tahoma 14
Wilson 44, Spanaway Lake 12
3A SSC
Timberline 35, North Thurston 0
Yelm 49, Shelton 6
2A SPSL Mountain
Lindbergh 33, Foss 14
Washington 31, Franklin Pierce 14
2A SPSL Sound
Steilacoom 51, Clover Park 0
Eatonville 52, Highline 46
River Ridge 48, Orting 0
2A EvCo
1A Nisqually
Cascade Christian 49, Charles Wright 8
2B Pacific Coastal
Chief Leschi 20, North Beach 14
Nonleague
Vashon Island 22, Chimicum 13
Nathan Hale 49, Evergreen of Seattle 13
Kentlake 31, Thomas Jefferson 0
AROUND THE STATE
Rochester 28, Aberdeen 21
Adna 27, Onalaska 8
Arlington 17, Marysville-Pilchuck 10
Asotin 28, Liberty of Spangle 0
Ballard 49, Sammamish 14
Union 49, Battle Ground 7
La Conner 27, Bellevue Christian 20
Blaine 34, Anacortes 8
Olympic 34, Bremerton 27
Brewster 46, Oroville 22
Burlington-Edison 39, Lakewood 33
Central Valley 41, University 7
Omak 63, Chelan 23
Clarkston 54, East Valley of Spokane 14
La Salle 70, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Cashmere 56, College Place 14
Columbia of Burbank 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 6
Friday Harbor 40, Concrete 27
Cedar Park Christian 42, Coupville 0
Cusick 60, Northport 32
Neah Bay 32, Darrington 20
Wilbur-Creston 16, Davenport 14
West Valley of Yakima 54, Davis 7
Tri-Cities Prep 48, DeSales 7
Ephrata 62, East Valley of Yakima 20
Eastside Catholic 44, Bishop Blanchet 17
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Everett 0
Eastmont 35, Eisenhower 17
Odessa 92, Entiat 14
Ferndale 56, Stanwood 26
Gonzaga Prep 33, Ferris 28
Elma 35, Forsk 10
Prairie 41, Fort Vancouver 8
Franklin 66, Ingraham 0
Deer Park 41, Freeman 6
Highland 15, Goldendale 14
Hermiston (Ore.) 42, Hanford 35 (OT)
Hockinson 49, Washougal 12
Hudson’s Bay 42, Evergreen of Vancouver 21
Skyline 41, Issaquah 0
Lake Stevens 70, Jackson 0
Bellevue 8, Juanita 0
Mary Walker 52, Kettle Falls 0
Stevenson 48, King’s Way Christian 7
North Mason 36, Kingston 20
Connell 55, Kiona-Benton 7
Mabton 35, Kittitas-Thorp 12
Klahowya 27, Port Townsend 6
La Center 35, Columbia of White Salmon 28
Lake Washington 45, Interlake 0
Lakeside of Seattle 55, Cleveland 25
Liberty of Issaquah 27, Mercer Island 0
Naselle 54, Lummi 6
Lynden Christian 41, Nooksack Valley 0
Cascade of Everett 34, Mariner 21
Shorewood 28, Marysville-Getchell 27 (OT)
Colville 58, Medical Lake 7
Meridian 13, Mount Baker 9
Glacier Peak 42, Monroe 10
Montesano 2, Tenino 0 (forfeit)
Toutle Lake 27, Mossyrock 8
Mount Spokane 60, North Central 19
Mount Vernon 57, Kamiak 7
Mountain View 49, Kelso 7
Mountlake Terrace 12, Cedarcrest 7
Morton-White Pass 26, Rainier 12
Granger 21, Naches Valley 14
Newport 14, Riverside 6
Mount Si 49, Newport of Bellevue 14
Woodinville 42, North Creek 12
North Kitsap 69, Port Angeles, 0
Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian of Colbert 6
O’Dea 37, Garfield 0
Cascade of Leavenworth 13, Okanogan 7
Pullman 35, Othello 14
Pateros 40, Bridgeport 30
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 35, Ocosta 7
Colton 76, Pomeroy 14
Prosser 84, Wapato 7
Mark Morris 34, RA Long 7
Rainier Beach 39, Seattle Prep 20
Raymond 37, Ilwaco 20
Reardan 14, Colfax 13
Republic 48, Curlew 12
Richland 35, Kennewick 14
Royal 69, River View 0
Shadle Park 42, Rogers of Spokane 3
Chief Sealth 42, Roosevelt 37
Garfield-Palouse 62, Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse 18
Archbishop Murphy 42, Sedro-Woolley 21
Sehome 54, Bellingham 27
Selah 51, Grandview 17
Selkirk 44, Columbia of Hunters 0
Hoquiam 42, Sequim 35
Castle Rock 27, Seton Catholic 26
Shorecrest 48, Lynnwood 15
Camas 48, Skyview 35
Snohomish 44, Meadowdale 38
Roosevelt 38, Soap Lake 20
South Whidbey 19, Granite Falls 14
Moses Lake 33, Southridge 0
Squalicum 43, Oak Harbor 40
King’s 52, Sultan 13
Sunnyside Christian 2, Touchet 0 (forfeit)
Tonasket 34, Liberty Bell 14
Lynden 38, Vancouver College (B.C.) 16
W.F. West 42, Centralia 21
Kalama 34, Wahkiakum 0
Warden 76, Wahluke 13
Walla Walla 29, Pasco 24
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 86, Wellpinit 12
Sunnyside 14, Wenatchee 10
Bainbridge 40, West Seattle 23
West Valley of Spokane 17, Cheney 14
Liberty Christian 56, White Swan 14
Toledo 62, Winlock 8
Woodland 40, Columbia River 7
Yakama Nation Tribal 86, Waterville 66
Zillah 51, Toppenish 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 20)
SOUTH SOUND
2B Pacific Mountain
Napavine 62, Life Christian 12
1B SeaTac
Rainier Christian 46, Evergreen Lutheran 8
Tacoma Baptist 64, Seattle Lutheran 6
Nonleague
Emerald Ridge 31, Heritage 14
AROUND THE STATE
Crescent 78, Oakville 0
Mary M. Knight 54, Wishkah Valley 0
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments