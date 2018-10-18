Lakes players including Camyron Gaulke (11), Aaron Evans (65), and Cameron Alefaio (43) celebrate their win against Lincoln. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 8

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 18, 2018 04:50 PM

WEEK 8

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 18)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Kentwood 38, Kennedy Catholic 36

4A NPSL Valley

Federal Way 34, Auburn 22

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 38, Rogers 21

3A SSC

Central Kitsap 52, Capital 42

2A SPSL Mountain

Foster 44, Renton 0

AROUND THE STATE

Chiawana 42, Kamiakin 0

Eastlake 49, Redmond 0

Ellensburg 47, Quincy 8

Bothell 38, Ingelmoore 14

Mead 42, Lewis and Clark 21

St. Paul 59, Lyle-Wishram 14

Quilcene 2, Muckleshoot 0 (forfeit)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 19)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Enumclaw 42, Tahoma 12

Todd Beamer 29, Auburn Riverside 13

4A NPSL Valley

Auburn Mountainview 8, Hazen 7

4A NPSL Sound

Mount Rainier 38, Kent-Meridian 14

Kentridge 39, Decatur 20

4A SPSL

Puyallup 55, Curtis 6

Olympia 45, South Kitsap 20

Sumner 37, Bellarmine Prep 10

3A PCL

Bethel 42, Bonney Lake 8

Lakes 42, Lincoln 24

Stadium 47, Mount Tahoma 14

Wilson 44, Spanaway Lake 12

3A SSC

Peninsula 21, Gig Harbor 10

Timberline 35, North Thurston 0

Yelm 49, Shelton 6

2A SPSL Mountain

Lindbergh 33, Foss 14

Washington 31, Franklin Pierce 14

Fife 35, White River 17

2A SPSL Sound

Steilacoom 51, Clover Park 0

Eatonville 52, Highline 46

River Ridge 48, Orting 0

2A EvCo

Black Hills 22, Tumwater 17

1A Nisqually

Cascade Christian 49, Charles Wright 8

2B Pacific Coastal

Chief Leschi 20, North Beach 14

Nonleague

Vashon Island 22, Chimicum 13

Nathan Hale 49, Evergreen of Seattle 13

Kentlake 31, Thomas Jefferson 0

AROUND THE STATE

Rochester 28, Aberdeen 21

Adna 27, Onalaska 8

Arlington 17, Marysville-Pilchuck 10

Asotin 28, Liberty of Spangle 0

Ballard 49, Sammamish 14

Union 49, Battle Ground 7

La Conner 27, Bellevue Christian 20

Blaine 34, Anacortes 8

Olympic 34, Bremerton 27

Brewster 46, Oroville 22

Burlington-Edison 39, Lakewood 33

Central Valley 41, University 7

Omak 63, Chelan 23

Clarkston 54, East Valley of Spokane 14

La Salle 70, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

Cashmere 56, College Place 14

Columbia of Burbank 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 6

Friday Harbor 40, Concrete 27

Cedar Park Christian 42, Coupville 0

Cusick 60, Northport 32

Neah Bay 32, Darrington 20

Wilbur-Creston 16, Davenport 14

West Valley of Yakima 54, Davis 7

Tri-Cities Prep 48, DeSales 7

Ephrata 62, East Valley of Yakima 20

Eastside Catholic 44, Bishop Blanchet 17

Edmonds-Woodway 48, Everett 0

Eastmont 35, Eisenhower 17

Odessa 92, Entiat 14

Ferndale 56, Stanwood 26

Gonzaga Prep 33, Ferris 28

Elma 35, Forsk 10

Prairie 41, Fort Vancouver 8

Franklin 66, Ingraham 0

Deer Park 41, Freeman 6

Highland 15, Goldendale 14

Hermiston (Ore.) 42, Hanford 35 (OT)

Hockinson 49, Washougal 12

Hudson’s Bay 42, Evergreen of Vancouver 21

Skyline 41, Issaquah 0

Lake Stevens 70, Jackson 0

Bellevue 8, Juanita 0

Mary Walker 52, Kettle Falls 0

Stevenson 48, King’s Way Christian 7

North Mason 36, Kingston 20

Connell 55, Kiona-Benton 7

Mabton 35, Kittitas-Thorp 12

Klahowya 27, Port Townsend 6

La Center 35, Columbia of White Salmon 28

Lake Washington 45, Interlake 0

Lakeside of Seattle 55, Cleveland 25

Liberty of Issaquah 27, Mercer Island 0

Naselle 54, Lummi 6

Lynden Christian 41, Nooksack Valley 0

Cascade of Everett 34, Mariner 21

Shorewood 28, Marysville-Getchell 27 (OT)

Colville 58, Medical Lake 7

Meridian 13, Mount Baker 9

Glacier Peak 42, Monroe 10

Montesano 2, Tenino 0 (forfeit)

Toutle Lake 27, Mossyrock 8

Mount Spokane 60, North Central 19

Mount Vernon 57, Kamiak 7

Mountain View 49, Kelso 7

Mountlake Terrace 12, Cedarcrest 7

Morton-White Pass 26, Rainier 12

Granger 21, Naches Valley 14

Newport 14, Riverside 6

Mount Si 49, Newport of Bellevue 14

Woodinville 42, North Creek 12

North Kitsap 69, Port Angeles, 0

Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian of Colbert 6

O’Dea 37, Garfield 0

Cascade of Leavenworth 13, Okanogan 7

Pullman 35, Othello 14

Pateros 40, Bridgeport 30

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 35, Ocosta 7

Colton 76, Pomeroy 14

Prosser 84, Wapato 7

Mark Morris 34, RA Long 7

Rainier Beach 39, Seattle Prep 20

Raymond 37, Ilwaco 20

Reardan 14, Colfax 13

Republic 48, Curlew 12

Richland 35, Kennewick 14

Royal 69, River View 0

Shadle Park 42, Rogers of Spokane 3

Chief Sealth 42, Roosevelt 37

Garfield-Palouse 62, Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse 18

Archbishop Murphy 42, Sedro-Woolley 21

Sehome 54, Bellingham 27

Selah 51, Grandview 17

Selkirk 44, Columbia of Hunters 0

Hoquiam 42, Sequim 35

Castle Rock 27, Seton Catholic 26

Shorecrest 48, Lynnwood 15

Camas 48, Skyview 35

Snohomish 44, Meadowdale 38

Roosevelt 38, Soap Lake 20

South Whidbey 19, Granite Falls 14

Moses Lake 33, Southridge 0

Squalicum 43, Oak Harbor 40

King’s 52, Sultan 13

Sunnyside Christian 2, Touchet 0 (forfeit)

Tonasket 34, Liberty Bell 14

Lynden 38, Vancouver College (B.C.) 16

W.F. West 42, Centralia 21

Kalama 34, Wahkiakum 0

Warden 76, Wahluke 13

Walla Walla 29, Pasco 24

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 86, Wellpinit 12

Sunnyside 14, Wenatchee 10

Bainbridge 40, West Seattle 23

West Valley of Spokane 17, Cheney 14

Liberty Christian 56, White Swan 14

Toledo 62, Winlock 8

Woodland 40, Columbia River 7

Yakama Nation Tribal 86, Waterville 66

Zillah 51, Toppenish 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 20)

SOUTH SOUND

2B Pacific Mountain

Napavine 62, Life Christian 12

1B SeaTac

Rainier Christian 46, Evergreen Lutheran 8

Tacoma Baptist 64, Seattle Lutheran 6

Nonleague

Emerald Ridge 31, Heritage 14

AROUND THE STATE

Crescent 78, Oakville 0

Mary M. Knight 54, Wishkah Valley 0

