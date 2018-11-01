The top five 2019 recruits in Washington have announced college choices. Who else has yet to commit?

Darien Chase rounded out the top five last week.
The four-star athlete from Union High School, who has long been considered one of the top college football prospects from Washington in the 2019 class, announced on Oct. 25 that he plans to attend Nebraska.
“It’s different from anywhere else I’ve been in the country, honestly,” Chase told The Columbian after he committed, announcing his commitment on his Twitter account days after returning from an official visit to Lincoln.
Chase, considered the No. 3 recruit in the state in the class by 247Sports.com, had earned offers from seven FBS schools — Boise State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and Washington — before ultimately choosing the Cornhuskers over the Broncos.
“The game day, the vibe, the people. It’s different from everywhere else,” he continued. “I love it.”
Chase, whose announcement was long anticipated by the high school football community, was the last of the top five recruits in the 2019 class to verbally commit.
The state’s top recruit, four-star Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris, has been firmly committed to UW since the summer of 2017.
Rainier Beach offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo, another four-star recruit and the No. 2 recruit in the class, announced he would stay home in Seattle and join the Huskies about a month after Morris.
Three-star linebacker and No. 4 recruit Orin Patu, who transferred to Rainier Beach from Sheldon (Ore.), committed to California in June.
And the No. 5 recruit, three-star Mount Si quarterback Cale Millen, announced his plans to join the Oregon Ducks, after originally committing to Northwestern, in May.
While the top five have made their decisions, there are plenty more sought after recruits in the 2019 class who have yet to commit.
Eight of the players ranked in the top 15 in the class by 247Sports — not including Federal Way’s Trey Davis (No. 9, committed to USC) and Alphonzo Tuputala (No. 10, committed to UW) — are still considering their post-high options.
Who are they?
- No. 6 Justus Legg, Auburn Riverside — Projected as a defensive end in college, Legg is considering offers from Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, Utah and Utah State. 247Sports projects he will pick the Utes. He averaged three sacks per game in four appearances this season.
- No. 7 Bailey Elder, Stadium — A two-way standout lineman for the Tigers, Elder, who is projected as an offensive tackle, has 19 offers from schools like Arizona, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Virginia and multiple Ivy League programs.
- No. 8 Jaymason Willingham, Steilacoom — Again one of the state’s top tacklers (averaging 10.4 per game), Willingham is considering Air Force, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Sacramento State, San Diego State and Utah State.
- No. 11 Dontae McMillan, Chief Sealth — Considered the top running back in the class, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman says McMillan is the one of the top backs in the state regardless of age. He has offers from Northern Colorado, Oregon, Sacramento State and Utah State.
- No. 12 Lincoln Victor, Union — The top-ranked Titans’ trusted, versatile quarterback is listed as an athlete, and projects as a receiver in college. He averages 209.4 total yards per game for Union, and has five offers from Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Northern Iowa, Portland State and Sacramento State.
- No. 13 Ruperake Fuavai, O’Dea — Leads the Fighting Irish averaging 10 tackles per game, and projects as an inside linebacker. Fuavai has offers from Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon State.
- No. 14 Xavier Guillory, Lewis and Clark — Top wide receiver for the Tigers, and the top recruiting target in Eastern Washington, has eight offers from Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
- No. 15 Mykel Campbell, Lincoln — Leads the Abes with 678 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and averages 24.2 yards per catch. Campbell is considered a three-star recruit, and has Division I interest, but is still looking for his first offer.
