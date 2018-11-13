South Sound signing day: Where are top athletes going to college?

The first national signing period of the 2018-19 school year begins Wednesday. Athletes headed to Division I and II schools for most sports, excluding football, can begin signing Nov. 14. This is also the beginning of the early period for Division I basketball, which closes on Nov. 21.
South Sound athletes signing their letters of intent during this period are listed below, based on available information. To report an NLI signing that is not listed, contact lsmith@thenewstribune.com.
ANNIE WRIGHT
Agye Mintah, women’s tennis, Southern University
AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW
Nate Weeldreyer, baseball, Purdue University
AUBURN RIVERSIDE
Brook Dye, softball, Stony Brook University
Hailey Kunumera, acrobatics and tumbling, Azusa Pacific University
BONNEY LAKE
Brendan Chaowanapibool, wrestling, Air Force Academy
Brooke Nelson, softball, University of Washington
Payton Schelin, women’s soccer, Doane University
CHARLES WRIGHT
Abbie Jackson, volleyball, University of Houston
CURTIS
Garrison Eid, baseball, Everett Community College
Sam Guffey, men’s water polo, McKendree University
Olivia Pineda, women’s rowing, Oregon State University
Cole Smith, baseball, Centralia College
EMERALD RIDGE
Taylor Koch, women’s golf, Boise State University
GIG HARBOR
Brynna Maxwell, women’s basketball, University of Utah
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Nick Feighner, men’s golf, North Idaho College
Garret Kollar, baseball, Tacoma Community College
Teryn Mendez, women’s soccer, Central Washington University
Alyssa Nguyen, women’s golf, Gonzaga University
RAINIER
Elaina Hansen, women’s cross country and track, Saint Martin’s University
PENINSULA
Ali Campigotto, women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s University
Belle Frazier, women’s basketball, Portland State University
Madison Grande, women’s soccer, Concordia University
SUMNER
Jaylin Borden, women’s soccer, Arizona State University
Marie LeGallo, women’s soccer, The Citadel
W.F. WEST
Erika Brumfield, women’s basketball, Portland State University
Daniel Fagerness, baseball, Centralia College
Brock Jones, baseball, University of Washington
WHITE RIVER
Joe Flanigan, baseball, Tacoma Community College
Brock Keller, baseball, Centralia College
Nate Moore, wrestling, Northern Colorado University
Jacob Selander, baseball, Tacoma Community College
