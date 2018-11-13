High School Sports

South Sound signing day: Where are top athletes going to college?

By Lauren Smith

November 13, 2018 10:58 PM

The first national signing period of the 2018-19 school year begins Wednesday. Athletes headed to Division I and II schools for most sports, excluding football, can begin signing Nov. 14. This is also the beginning of the early period for Division I basketball, which closes on Nov. 21.

South Sound athletes signing their letters of intent during this period are listed below, based on available information. To report an NLI signing that is not listed, contact lsmith@thenewstribune.com.

ANNIE WRIGHT

Agye Mintah, women’s tennis, Southern University

AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW

Nate Weeldreyer, baseball, Purdue University

AUBURN RIVERSIDE

Brook Dye, softball, Stony Brook University

Hailey Kunumera, acrobatics and tumbling, Azusa Pacific University

BONNEY LAKE

Brendan Chaowanapibool, wrestling, Air Force Academy

Brooke Nelson, softball, University of Washington

Payton Schelin, women’s soccer, Doane University

CHARLES WRIGHT

Abbie Jackson, volleyball, University of Houston

CURTIS

Garrison Eid, baseball, Everett Community College

Sam Guffey, men’s water polo, McKendree University

Olivia Pineda, women’s rowing, Oregon State University

Cole Smith, baseball, Centralia College

EMERALD RIDGE

Taylor Koch, women’s golf, Boise State University

GIG HARBOR

Brynna Maxwell, women’s basketball, University of Utah

KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Nick Feighner, men’s golf, North Idaho College

Garret Kollar, baseball, Tacoma Community College

Teryn Mendez, women’s soccer, Central Washington University

Alyssa Nguyen, women’s golf, Gonzaga University

RAINIER

Elaina Hansen, women’s cross country and track, Saint Martin’s University

PENINSULA

Ali Campigotto, women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s University

Belle Frazier, women’s basketball, Portland State University

Madison Grande, women’s soccer, Concordia University

SUMNER

Jaylin Borden, women’s soccer, Arizona State University

Marie LeGallo, women’s soccer, The Citadel

W.F. WEST

Erika Brumfield, women’s basketball, Portland State University

Daniel Fagerness, baseball, Centralia College

Brock Jones, baseball, University of Washington

WHITE RIVER

Joe Flanigan, baseball, Tacoma Community College

Brock Keller, baseball, Centralia College

Nate Moore, wrestling, Northern Colorado University

Jacob Selander, baseball, Tacoma Community College

