These two reigning state champions from the South Sound are headed to the Pac-12

At opposite ends of the South Sound, a pair of standout high school athletes — both of whom won state titles as juniors — made longtime college commitments official early Wednesday morning.

Gig Harbor senior Brynna Maxwell, the reigning Class 3A state player of the year in girls basketball, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at the University of Utah.

“It feels really good,” Maxwell said. “It’s a dream come true.”





About 30 miles east, Bonney Lake senior Brooke Nelson, the softball star who was dubbed the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and 3A state player of the year last spring, signed with the University of Washington.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.

“Getting to go there to play softball for my dream school is surreal,” Nelson said.

Wednesday was the opening day of the first national signing period for the 2018-19 school year. Maxwell and Nelson highlight a group of more than 50 seniors across the South Sound who signed letters of intent to compete at NCAA Divsion I, II and NAIA programs after they finish high school.

Last winter, in her junior season at Gig Harbor, Maxwell averaged 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4.6 steals per game to lead the Tides to the state championship in program history.

During the state tournament, Maxwell became the 3A modern-era record holder for total points (83) and scoring average (27.7), and is tied for field goals made (28) with Kamiakin’s Oumou Tooure.

Maxwell scored 31 points in the title game against Garfield, was named the tournament MVP, and went on to earn TNT All-Area and Associated Press all-state honors before verbally committing to Utah in June.

On Wednesday morning in her Gig Harbor home, Maxwell cemented her commitment, alongside her parents, Steve and Kim.

“They were the first school to believe in me and the first school to offer me,” Maxwell said. “I love the coaching staff, I love the team and I visited a couple times, and I just feel like I really gelled with the team. I believe in the program coach (Lynne) Roberts is building and I’m excited. I’m ready to get out there.”

Although sometimes tiring, Maxwell said the recruiting process has been a “blessing” in her life.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve dreamed about it happening and when it did, it was kind of surreal,” she said. “Toward the end of my junior year, I was ready to make a decision. ... I couldn’t have done this by myself, without my mom, my dad, my teammates and coaches. It never would’ve happened without them. I’m just really grateful.”

Maxwell said she’s happy to put the recruitment process behind her and focus on her final season of high school basketball, where she’ll aim to lead the Tides back to the state tournament.

“Coming off the state title, it’s a lot to live up to the next year,” Maxwell said. “I think we have a chance to be a good team again if we work hard. I think the sky’s the limit for this team. I’m ready to get going.”

Nelson, who is arguably the best two-way high school softball player the state has produced, was surrounded by purple as she inked her commitment alongside her parents, Eddie and Lori, and younger sister Brynn, at a ceremony at Bonney Lake.

Nelson has a longtime relationship with UW — her father played football there, and she has worked with Huskies pitching legend Danielle Lawrie — has been committed to the Huskies since she was a sophomore.

“Being able to go to a school where you can have a sound education as well as compete for a national title ever year is everything I could have asked for,” Nelson said.

Last spring, Nelson, a powerful pitcher with just as much strength in the batter’s box, fueled the Panthers to their first 3A state softball title, and was named the TNT All-Area player of the year in addition to her all-state accolades.

Nelson finished her junior season with a 0.79 earned run average in 150 2/3 innings pitched, struck out 306 batters, and didn’t allow a run in league play.

She tossed six no-hitters, including an extra-innings showdown against Stadium where she struck out 24 consecutive batters, becoming just the second player in national history in a seven-inning game to sit down that many batters in succession.

At the plate, Nelson recorded a .756 batting average on 62 hits — including 21 home runs — drove in 46 runs and scored 45 more.

According to The National Federation of State High School Associations, Nelson is the only player in national history to collectively hit more than 20 home runs in a season and strike out more than 20 consecutive batters in a single game.

Before she heads to UW, Nelson said she is excited to play her senior season, which begins with winter conditioning in January, and attempt to defend the Panthers’ title.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back with everyone and ending on a high note,” Nelson said. “We’re mainly focused on taking it one game at a time.”

In addition to Maxwell and Nelson, there are 13 more known athletes in the South Sound who signed on to play women’s sports at the Division I level.

Federal Way’s Rachel Kimura (Seattle U), Sumner’s Jaylin Borden (Arizona State) and Marie LeGallo (The Citadel), and Tahoma’s Laura Pierson (Idaho) will continue their soccer careers.

Kentridge basketball standout JaQuaya Miller singed with UW, and Peninsula’s Belle Frazier signed with Portland State. Both were TNT All-Area selections as juniors.

Emerald Ridge’s Taylor Koch will continue her golfing career at Boise State, while Kennedy Catholic’s Alyssa Nguyen will head to Gonzaga.

In volleyball, Charles Wright’s Abbie Jackson, who led the Tarriers to a runner-up finish at the 1A state tournament last week, signed with Houston, and Life Christian’s Madison Boles with Colorado State.

Annie Wright’s Agye Mintah (Southern University tennis), Auburn Riverside’s Brook Dye (Stony Brook softball) and Curtis’ Olivia Pineda (Oregon State rowing) also signed their letters of intent.

“I think it really says something about where we come from in the Pacific Northwest,” Nelson said of the high volume of girls signing with Division I programs. “We’re making a statement for everyone out here, and the young women growing up in athletics.

“I think it’s really cool, across the board in all sports, seeing people excel.”

Six known athletes from the South Sound signed with Division I men’s programs, including a trio of baseball players who will play at Purdue.

Auburn Mountainview’s Nate Weeldreyer, Bellarmine Prep’s Tommy Takayoshi and Federal Way’s Josh Mears all signed with the Boilermakers, while Black Hills’ Ethan Loveless signed to play baseball at Portland.

Bonney Lake’s Brenden Chaowanapibool (Air Force) and White River’s Nate Moore (Northern Colorado) will continue their wrestling careers.